‘People I Thought Were My Friends Would Make Jokes’: Preston Pippen, Son Of NBA Legend, Opens Up On Mom Larsa’s Alleged Affair Traumatizing Him

NBA legend and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen have long gone their separate ways. And although things are in the rearview mirror as it pertains to the drama that surrounded their public breakup and subsequent divorce, the remnants of the matter definitely affected their 23-year-old son Preston.



Larsa Pippen’s Dating Antics Have Scarred Her Son

Preston, the third of four sons Scottie and Larsa had together recently opened up on the matter during an episode of Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential. There Preston expressed how his mom’s alleged affair and friendship with the Kardashians impacted his personal life and school experience. Although Larsa has previous addressed her relationship with rapper Future which happened to occur around the time of her and Scottie’s separation, what wasn’t mentioned is how it affected the former couple’s children.

Larsa Pippen's Son Reveals The Cruel Way Kids Bullied Him At School Over Kim Kardashian Friendship & His Mom's Rumored Affair With Future! https://t.co/W4U2ztvgKJ ➡️ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 29, 2026

Preston Gets Emotional

During the fourth and sixth episodes of the Netflix series, Preston talked about how Larsa was in a “weird place” and that the new relationship in his opinion was to mask other things.

“I’m glad I’m not dealing with it all so [up] close,” said Preston. “It kind of sucks when your parents are divorced. That’s one thing, and then once they start dating, it’s another thing. If they get remarried, then it’s a bigger thing.”

He also mentioned that no child is ever prepared for their parents to divorce. Preston also stated that his mom’s newfound exposure also wasn’t something he was prepared for. The proverbial icing-on-the-cake came in the form of Larsa befriending the Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, Cries Speaking About Her Alleged Affair With A Rapper https://t.co/8vlmh4At2V — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 30, 2026

Preston Insinuates How Fast Life Can Change

Because of that exposure and connection to the Kardashians, Preston feels it played a big role in how things went in he and his siblings lives.

“It was just all over the place. You would think, at that age, when you’re going to school, that it is safe and you’re dodging the drama at home,” said Preston. “People I thought were my friends would make jokes, and there’s already so much noise in the house.”

“My parents got divorced when I was 15, and it was really tough because there was an affair,” Preston said, referring to his mom Larsa’s alleged affair with Future before officially separating from Scottie.

“Kids at school, like my friends, would play music by a rapper that my mom was taking to at the time, and it was just s—-y,” he continued. “I am removed from it now, so it’s easy to kind of talk about.”

Larsa Opened Up On Future Relationship In 2021

During a 2021 episode of Hollywood Unlocked with host Jason Lee, Pippen discussed her brief hookup with the Atlanta-based rapper.

“I was in a point in my life when I was really sad,” Larsa said. “I was dealing with, ‘Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be OK?’ It was a lot of guilt that I felt and he was the guy that was there to see me go through it and he was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda, like, dealing with things. He just gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place.”

Preston Graduated Last May

Despite the struggles from his parents divorce and media scrutiny caused by his mom’s personal life decisions, Preston pressed on and finished college in May of 2025. He graduated with a business degree from Loyola Marymount University in California.

Brother Scottie Jr. just had another strong NBA season as a key role player of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Justin just completed a standout sophomore season at California, but opted to transfer to Ohio State for his junior season.