“The Ultimate Betrayal Is Not Even The Word” | MissNikkiiBaby Says Baby Daddy And Former Baller Turned Rapper LiAngelo Ball Walked Out On Her And Two Kids

Rapper LiAngelo Ball, who’s better known as Gelo, has turned in his basketball for a microphone. The middle son of LaVar Ball and brother of NBA hoopers Lonzo and LaMelo has taken the rap game by storm with his hit song “Tweaker.” The song helped Ball land a record deal worth up to $13 million with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.



It’s also set him up with performances like his NFC Divisional Round set in Detroit, and he’s been invited to perform at next week’s NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in San Francisco.



He even got legendary rapper Lil Wayne to jump on the remix of that aforementioned hit “Tweaker.” But while his music career is thriving, there seems to be trouble on the home front with him and his girlfriend and mother of his children MissNikkiiBaby. In fact, things got extremely heated via Instagram on Saturday.

LiAngelo Ball’s baby mama is accusing him of getting another woman pregnant, abandoning their kids, and starting a new life with his new partner after his recent rap success pic.twitter.com/UHrkNdXR59 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2025

MissNikkiiBaby Calls Out LiAngelo Ball

In an Instagram post on Saturday, MissNikkiiBaby the former reality television star, didn’t mince her words when speaking of LiAngelo with whom she spent the last three plus years with producing two children, including one that was just born in December.



The post pretty much confirmed rumors that LiAngelo had decided to move on and start dating another woman, Rashida Nicole, whom he also allegedly told MissNikkiiBaby, was pregnant. A completely surprised MissNikkiiBaby posted this via IG.

“We were just happy and planning family photos. I am beyond blind-sighted by this whole thing. The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even two months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard.”

In an exclusive statement to TSR MissNikkiiBaby mentioned that LiAngelo moved out last week and hasn’t been heard from since.

She also requested prayers for healing during this difficult time saying …

“I have to be strong for my kids, but I have absolutely no words. Karma is real and God don’t like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

LiAngelo Ball doubles down and posts his new girl after his baby mama MissNikkiiBaby got upset, exposed him, and accused him of cheating on her and getting another woman pregnant 👀

pic.twitter.com/zPtw3M79FW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2025

Nicole And MissNikkiiBaby Have Words

Following MissNikkiiBaby’s post, Nicole, the alleged other woman, fired back at her saying she was “LOUD & WRONG.”

“I’m tired of people playing victim on the internet. One, people move on, things change. Yes, it might not be updated or addressed to the internet because it’s not for y’all. People have private lives,” Nicole said.

She continued, even saying that MissNikkiiBaby never has her children and her family is racist for constantly using the N-word. In typical clapback from MissNikkiiBaby used the word karma and says Nicole will have her day for breaking up a family. She also says she found out about Nicole’s pregnancy via a text from Gelo, calling it cowardly.

Social Media Has Their Say

In wake of the back and forth fans couldn’t wait to comment on the drama. One fan commented this in reference to his Gelo’s hit song.

“Looks like LiAngelo’s baby mother didn’t swerve bend the corner whooaaa💀”

And another fan also made a reference using his song.

“Seems like he swerved and bent that corner.”