Tyreek Hill Gets Disrespectful Comparing Travis Hunter’s NFL Ability To A Donkey: He Had To Be Clout Chasing For Adin Ross’ Stream

Feels like every time Travis Hunter is up, somebody is there ready to knock him down off his life high. Despite winning the Heisman Trophy, getting drafted as the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting paid $46.5M in the process and then marrying his long-time love Leanna De La Fuente (Leanna Lenee) in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends in Tennessee this past weekend, the happy-go-lucky football martian can’t escape negative vibes.

Tyreek Hill Says Travis Hunter Is Going To Stink At The NFL Level

If people aren’t condemning him for not having his wife sign a prenup or for gifting her an $800K whip on their wedding day this past weekend, then someone is taking aim at his football talent and the latest culprit is none other than the drama magnet himself, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

With little provocation, Reek decided to shade the two-way, football savant’s skills while appearing on mega-streamer Adin Ross’ channel recently.

“He’s gonna be ass,” Hill said while cruising in a limousine and being asked his opinion on Hunter.

Similar to Antonio Brown, Hill has attempted to elevate his social media pull and visibility and expand his fan base by connecting with younger popular streamers. That requires saying and doing things that are adolescent in nature for shock value. Hill contradicted his original assessment of Hunter later in the conversation, according to reports, calling Hunter a “dog.”

Tyreek Hill vs. Travis Hunter Not A Thing Yet

Don’t expect this to become a rivalry any time soon. And don’t expect Hunter to respond. He is keeping notes though. Both the Jaguars and Dolphins reside in the state of Florida, but they only see each other in the preseason this year, so it’s unlikely Hunter will be checking Hill at any point during these preseason games that feature less and less stars and starters each season. It’s only natural that some established players will exhibit a bit of jealousy towards Hunter, who is attempting to do something that has never been done in NFL history.

Hunter spent the “majority” of his time with the Jaguars offense during organized team activities, per ESPN, while also spending time working with the defense during rookie minicamp. Never before has a player been a full-time receiver and cornerback, but Hunter has insisted that he would stop playing football if he couldn’t continue to be the two-way specialist that has catapulted him to fame.

“You’ve just got to get used to it,” Hunter said earlier this month about learning the offensive and defensive schemes, according to NFL Network. “It’s just a lot of different types of calls, but other than that, the defense is pretty easy. You’ve just got to get used to the offense.”

Hill may be among those skeptical of whether Hunter can dominate the NFL like he did in college, but his focus should be on a bounce back 2025 season, worthy of his lofty contract and the distractions he causes off the field.

Tyreek Hill Had Plenty Drama and Lack of Production In 2024

Hill, on the other hand, is coming off the worst year since joining the Dolphins, and there is great speculation about his future with the team, despite getting a $90M extension last season. He started the season off by getting detained by police right outside the stadium for speeding and then getting into it with the authorities.

The dynamic wideout, known for his blazing speed, had 81 catches for just 959 yards and a pedestrian six touchdowns as Miami also missed the postseason, which prompted comments by Hill suggesting that he doesn’t want to be with the organization anymore. Those words drew criticism from media and fans.

His offseason continues to bring drama as his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, tired of the cheating, filed for divorce after the cops were called to their Florida condominium for an “assault in progress.”

Vaccaro later alleged in legal court filings that Hill abandoned the family for several nights before returning in an unstable emotional state, taking their infant daughter without her consent. Hill, who is reported to have somewhere between eight and 10 kids is also dealing with some legal and civil issues that have been well-documented by The Shadow League over the past two seasons.

Reek was probably just showing off for the streamers, but to call Hunter “a*s” is a wild statement. One that Travis probably can’t wait to ask Reek about on the NFL field one day as Hunter is a rising star, while Hill seems to be aging faster than he runs these days.