‘Woefully Inadequate’ Tyreek Hill Is The NFL’s Nick Cannon: Court Declares Dolphins WR Is a Dad Again as He Closes on Fathering a Full 11-Kid Squad

Just weeks after confirming that his wife is expecting a baby, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly got blessed with news that he fathered another child with a new woman, which unofficially will raise his total number of children to somewhere between 7 and 10. Rumors suggest he could even have more.

Hill has three children from a previous relationship with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, meaning he had up to six children from four women, but in a recent interview on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ YouTube channel, he didn’t deny claims that the overall number is much higher.

Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Deny 10 Kids

Hill was asked by one of the hosts: ‘You play offense but off the field, you’re the all-time leading tackler. You’ve got 10 kids. You’re just a family man!’

Hill didn’t confirm or deny the double digit number of kids — causing the hosts, rapper Gillie Da King and influencer Wallo 267 — to burst out laughing

The newly discovered baby, Trae Love Hill, was born last year on May 2 to Kimberly Kaylee Baker who had filed a paternity suit the same month. A Florida court has declared the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver the father.

Tyreek Hill is expecting his first child with his wife Keeta Vaccaro with whom he has been married since November 8, 2023. The couple got engaged on July 4, 2021. This reportedly brings his total number of children produced this year to five. (Photo: @keeta_vaccaro/Instagram)

Tyreek Hill’s Baby Mama Drama

Hill has been a busy man. Baker, 30, claimed that the newborn was conceived during an August 2022 hookup with Hill.

She said she was receiving $2,500 from him each month but estimated the real cost of caring for their daughter was closer to $10,000.

“The father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,” Baker’s petition alleged.

Hill didn’t contest the results of a DNA test but argued unsuccessfully that California-based Baker had no grounds to file for paternity in Florida, where he lives and works.

A court order published Monday confirms the pair reached a confidential paternity agreement backed by the signing of an NDA (non-disclosure agreement).

“The respondent is the natural and biological father of the child,” the document, obtained by the Daily Mail, confirms.

Hill — nicknamed Cheetah because of his blistering speed — is already paying $13,500 in monthly child support for his three kids with former fiancée Crystal Espinal.

In a separate Broward County paternity suit filed last year he was declared the dad of Soul Corazon Hill, born in February 2023.

The boy’s mom, Brittany Lackner, 30, said his initial offer of $2,500 a month was “woefully inadequate” for someone on a $30 million salary before the pair reached a confidential deal.

First it was his mansion catching fire, and that was followed by multiple paternity suits which proved Hill fathered three children in an over a four-month span in 2023. Next it was a social media influencer claiming Hill broke her leg doing football drills in the backyard of his South Beach mansion.



None of those children is with his current wife Keeta Vaccaro, whom Hill married in November and has dated on and off for years. Vaccaro is the sister of NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro.



Keeta Vaccaro says Tyreek Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar into her face because she refused to sign a postnuptial agreement, a claim he vehemently denies. (Photos: Getty/Instagram)

Just nine days after the Dolphins season ended with a 26-7 wild card playoff loss to the Chiefs, reports of Hill filing for divorce from Vaccaro after a brief marriage, hit every media outlet.



Not long after that police were reportedly called to the talented and mercurial wideout’s home for an alleged domestic dispute between Hill and Vaccaro.

Hill Reportedly Assaulted Vaccaro With Unlit Cigar

Per reports, Hill was upset because of Vaccaro’s refusal to sign a postnuptial agreement presented to her.

At that time Vaccaro told reporters that Hill’s rage and anger made her feel “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.” Vaccaro says Hill also “smashed” an unlit cigar into her face. Hill vehemently denied doing so saying he just “flicked” the nicotine stick. Vaccaro’s refusal to agree to the postnuptial agreement obviously threw a monkey wrench into Hill’s representatives’ plans to cover his assets.

That’s probably something Hill should’ve had done prior to getting married during the Fins’ bye week.

Hill Signed $120M Contract In 2022

In any event, Tyreek Hill, who signed a $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022, has been the barometer for the highest-paid wide receivers at $30 million a year.

If he keeps having babies he will definitely need to maintain his money flow.

Hill, who is approaching the end of his deal with the Miami Dolphins, is looking to exceed the $30 million per year range with his next deal.

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man,” Hill said this month, via KPRC 2 in Houston. “So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate [Jaylen] Waddle getting his new deal.”

“For guys like me, that’s great,” Hill added. “I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

