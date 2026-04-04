‘It’s Time For Geno Auriemma To Retire’: UConn Coach Goes Total Sore Loser As Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks End Huskies’ 54-Game Winning Streak

On the court the South Carolina Gamecocks proved to be too much for the previously undefeated Connecticut Huskies to handle. In a rematch of last year’s national championship game won by the Huskies, Dawn Staley’s team exacted some revenge on Geno Auriemma’s crew with a 62-48 win on Friday night at PHX Arena in Phoenix, ending the Huskies’ 54-game winning streak.

Dawn Staley Coached Circles Around Geno Auriemma In 2026 Final Four

The win sends Staley’s team to its fifth national title game since 2017 and its fourth in the past five seasons. The Gamecocks entered the Final Four with the lowest win probability (9 percent) of the four teams, while the Huskies garnered 66 percent. The other 25 percent went to the UCLA Bruins (15 percent) and the Texas Longhorns (10 percent). But that’s why they play the games, and the Gamecocks looked like the better team from the onset. Coach Staley coached circles around Auriemma, who was visibly upset with Staley at game’s end, more from being out-coached than anything else, but in typical Geno fashion he attempted to flip the script.

Geno Auriemma exchanged words with Dawn Staley in the final seconds of South Carolina and UConn’s Final Four matchup. pic.twitter.com/S6anlPKqwe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2026

Auriemma Took His Ball And Went Home

As the clock ticked down an irate Auriemma approached half court to shake hands with Staley only to attempt to berate her for what he says was blatant disrespect prior to the game. Auriemma claims that Staley didn’t follow protocol before the tip and shake or she took too long, because there’s clear video evidence of her shaking his entire staff’s hands prior to the game beginning.

In his postgame presser Auriemma who left the court without shaking Staley’s hand following the game said this:

“The protocol is, before the game, you meet at halfcourt, anybody ever see that before? The two coaches meet at halfcourt and they shake hands… they announce it on the loud speaker. I waited there for like three minutes.”

This followed an in-game rant during a quarter change interview with ESPN where Auriemma claimed the refs were calling the game one-sided. He also made claims that he could say whatever he wanted because of how Staley talks to the refs.

The 12-time NCAA championship-winning coach also made it known that he has no regrets for how he acted or what he said in either instance.

Dawn Staley Takes The High Road

During the dust-up Staley who’s always classy in wins or defeat could be heard saying this about what she’ll do to Geno.

“I’m gonna beat Geno’s ass.”

Once settled and calm, Staley was back to her usual take-the-high-road self.

“I have no idea,” Staley said to ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the game when asked what angered Auriemma. “But [I’ll] let you know this: I’m of integrity. I’m of integrity. So if I did something wrong to Geno, I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn’t shake his hand at the beginning of the game.” Staley added: “I didn’t know, I went down there pregame, shook everybody on his staff’s hand, I don’t know what he came with after the game. But hey, sometimes things get heated, we move on.”

“You can ask Geno the question. He’s the one that initiated the conversation. I don’t want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today.” Staley added: “I’m super proud of our kids and I’m not going to let any of this take anything away from the performance on the floor.”

ESPN Colleagues Come For Auriemma

It didn’t take long for ESPN’s head honcho Stephen A. Smith to give his opinion on the matter, and he didn’t miss with it either.

“That was some straight B.S. from the GREAT Geno Auriemma. Never — ever — thought I’d see the day when the greatest woman’s college coach in history would go down so CLASSLESSLY!!! Horrible look, and should be called out for it. He got OUTCOACHED. Plain and simple. And gets in her face like she did something wrong to him instead of being gracious. Had Dawn Staley acted like that we would be all over her.” Smith added: “Look for yourself. Can’t believe Geno did this. Couldn’t take losing to Dawn Staley. Simply and plain. Horrible, horrible look for him. Straight B…. Move:”

ESPN women’s college basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike also took Geno to the woodshed for his poor behavior, sportsmanship and fake bully tactics. Both agreed that Geno caused the altercation to avoid having to talk about how Staley completely out-coached him, and the Gamecocks bullied his team all night, making them uncomfortable from the opening tip.

I have been around basketball all of my life, and I have NEVER seen a coach do what UCONN Coach Geno Auriemma just did to South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley after his team lost tonight's Final Four. He literally had to be pulled away from her. What an embarrassment! It's bad enough… pic.twitter.com/fEn4Ym0EfJ — Adrienne Ross | The Adrienne Ross Show on YT (@Adrienne2012) April 4, 2026

Fans Chime In On Situation

Most of the talk was about Staley standing strong in the face of a bully.

“As she should…All about a strong black woman expressing the fact that she will not be taking any BS from a white privileged AHole. Those days are over!!!,” a fan said. “She can whoop his ass, he’s a disgusting human being,” another fan said. “Don’t act like Dawn ain’t from Philly,” a fan quipped. “And my money is on Dawn!!” another fan mentioned. “It’s time for Geno Auriemma to retire,” several fans agreed on Threads “Geno really out here arguing with Dawn while getting cooked 62-48 in the final seconds. Bro went full sore-loser mode instead of shaking hands. Dawn said ‘talk to the trophy’ and he still yapped. UConn era = OVER. South Carolina owns you now grandpa,” another fan spewed.

In the end this is all about Geno realizing that Dawn Staley is the only coach that has had consistent success against him with six wins in the last eight matchups. She isn’t afraid, her teams are talented and well-coached, and he’s no longer at the top of the coaching pantheon of the sport by himself in the sport. He’s got company, and her name is Dawn Staley.

RELATED: “We Were Getting Our Heads Beat In By UConn” | Gamecocks Coach Dawn Staley Claps Back At Geno Auriemma

If we’re being honest, over the past five seasons she’s even overtaken him.