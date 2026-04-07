‘That Beef…That Meat Right There’: Josh Hart Trolls Stephen A. Smith’s Analysis Concerning What Victor Wembanyama Needs To Be More Durable

During Tuesday’s “First Take” episode, Stephen A. Smith was pontificating about how sensational and dominant San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is but suggests that he still has to “beef” up a bit to endure the 82-game season. The way Smith delivered his message caught the attention of a recent foe in Knicks comical forward Josh Hart, who reposted a clip from Smith’s rant about Wemby.

“I beg your pardon???” Hart wrote.

I beg your pardon??? https://t.co/1ZMT3N56fR — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 7, 2026

“You forget how slim he really is,” Smith noted. “And so when you see something like that happen it reminds you of the vulnerability, like ‘where’s the beef?’ That’s the one thing lacking…Ain’t nothing else lacking.” Smith continued: “The one thing lacking in him is that beef, that meat right there. This is not Shaquille O’Neal where you are about to run to the bench for a loose ball and the entire bench clears because he’s coming. With Wemby they are about to catch him.” Huh?

Why Did Victor Wembanyama Leave Game?

Victor Webanyama has been an MVP frontrunner for the San Antonio Spurs who look ready to give OKC a good run for their money. The lanky Wembanyama missed the second half of the Spurs’ Monday game against the Philadelphia 76ers after sustaining a left rib contusion during a second-quarter collision with the 76ers’ Paul George.

Wembanyama went to the Spurs’ locker room twice in the second period following the collision but finished the half on the court before eventually exiting the game.

Following San Antonio’s 115-102 victory, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said:

“At halftime, I was told he wasn’t coming back. I haven’t heard anything else up to this point. I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back, and he played the last four or five minutes of the half. So, that’s a positive from my perspective.” Fans React To Josh Hart’s Re-Post Of Stephen A. Smith Discussing Wemby Needing Meat

We all know what Smith meant, but it provided some comic relief for the entire comment section. Most just went at Hart for reporting it. It was an opportunity for Knicks haters to knock Hart and his teammates, who had a gutsy come-from-behind win over Atlanta on Monday night, 108-105.

“You’re wildin ‘for this one…you know damn well he meant that Wemby is skinny and needs to work out more,” one fan told Hart.

Hart was reminded that he shouldn’t be accusing anyone of saying or doing zesty things in public.

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“Josh don’t even judge Stephen A words when you sticking thumb up teammates and falling on the ground preparing for butt action,” one netizen commented.

” WHY U NOT IN THE GYM STFU AND GET IN THE GYM BEFORE U B EATING SNACKS IN MILWAUKEE OR ORLANDO THIS SUMMER,” another blurted out.

“You got bigger issues to worry about,” another fan captioned along with Hart’s stat line in the win over Atlanta on Monday night.

You got bigger issues to worry about pic.twitter.com/cepJrPJKOe — SPEEDWAY GIFFY☔️🍷 (@JULIUSSOVER) April 7, 2026

“Sir I will always take your side over this clown I just don’t think you have moral high ground to stand on with the Cambodian breast milk and thumb in the booty in 4k im just tryna be honest,” another fan added.

Josh Hart vs Stephen A. Smith

Hart has been the latest target of Smith, who has gotten into it with athletes more frequently of late. Smith went at Hart after Hart criticized Smith for comments made about him, his and his Knicks teammates. Fans were very critical of Smith, a self-proclaimed lifelong Knicks fan, for talking trash on the team during a rough stretch.

It was a comical moment for a change. Much less serious than the confrontational and downright nasty interactions Smith has been having with athletes such as Hart, Matt Barnes and LeBron James.