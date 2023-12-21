They Dont’ Call Tyreek Hill ‘Cheetah’ For Nothing | Third Woman In Four Months Says NFL WR Is The Daddy  

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver has been undoubtedly the best receiver in the NFL this season.



Nicknamed the “Cheetah” for his blazing speed, Hill has amassed 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns in helping lead the Fins to a 10-4 record and No. 2 in the AFC. Off the field Hill seems to be enjoying life, having recently married longtime girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro in November during the team’s bye week. Throw in Hill’s hit “It Needed To Be Said” podcast and things couldn’t be better, right?



That is until this week when three different women came through claiming Hill had fathered children with the NNFL star.



According to the Daily Mail, Hill was recently sued by two of the women who say he’s the father of two children born in February and May of this year. That was followed by another woman, Camille Valmon, who says her son was also born in March, and she even named him after the talented Hill.

What’s really going on here?



Valmon Says Hill Is A Great Father

Based on what Valmon told the Daily Mail, Hill has acknowledged their son and has been taking care of him.

“I can’t speak on anything else that he has going on outside of our parenting relationship but it’s simply none of my business,” Valmon said. “But I will say he is a great father not only to our son, but to all of his children.”

The other children Valmon is speaking of are the three children Hill fathered with ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal.



Babies, Babies and More Babies

That brings us back to the two paternity suits that are lingering out there. Per reports, he and new wife Vaccaro were on and off a lot since their 2021 engagement, so who knows if Hill is actually the father of the other two children and if he actually cheated.

Hill is no stranger to paternity suits. In fact, Espinal sued him in 2019 for the couple’s twins. Espinal happens to also be the woman Hill choked as she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in 2015. He was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team for his actions.

The old adage has always been innocent until proven guilty, so only time will tell with the two new paternity suits.



Hill Seeking 2000-Yard Season

When Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, he immediately signed a four-year, $120 million extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

Since then, Hill has been nothing short of sensational for head coach Mike McDaniel’s dynamic offense. In two seasons he’s tallied 216 receptions for 3,252 yards and 19 touchdowns.

With three games left the dynamic Hill will aim to become the first wide receiver to reach the 2000-yard single-season mark. In order to do so he’ll need to average 152 yards per game. If so, Hill would make a strong case to become the league’s first MVP from the wide receiver position.

His on field discipline has been perfect. Reek’s off field approach needs some work.