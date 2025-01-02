“I Just Don’t Be Wanting To Be Around Her Sometimes”: Travis Hunter Fans Go Crazy After Video Emerges Of Future NFL Star and Fiancée Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms

Just as the Travis Hunter drama concerning his fiancée Leanna Lenee was quieting down and people began to shift their focus to April’s upcoming NFL draft, recent video has surfaced of an interaction between Travis and his girlfriend of five years, where she explains how they have been living together, but have separate rooms.

Travis Hunter and Fiancée Leanna Lenee Sleep In Separate Rooms

“This is our house. We have lived here for almost a year, and before y’all say, ‘why do you have your own rooms,’ because we are grown adults, and we need our own space,” Lenee, 23, tells the camera.

Then she proceeds to enter a door with her name written on it and says, “This is my room. … Me and Travis have our own rooms. His is the downstairs one,” she says.

The video cuts to Leanna awkwardly looking for Travis to help her defend why they have separate rooms.

“I just don’t be wanting to be around her sometimes, ” Hunter interjected.

Lenee then agreed, saying, “Yeah, because sometimes we just need to be in different rooms, because he gets on my nerves, and I get on his nerves, and sometimes we don’t want to speak. And that’s OK because we grow, we’re growing.”

You hear Travis in the background saying, “’Cause she be talking too much,” as evidenced by Lenee speaking over him in the video after looking at him to enter the conversation.

Social Media Continues To Try And Warn Travis Hunter About Leanna Lenee

You can’t put too much into 30-second clips, but that seems to be how the entire relationship between Hunter and his fiancée’ — who removed herself from social media and was not present for Colorado’s blowout loss to BYU at the Alamo Bowl in Hunter’s final collegiate game — has been analyzed.

Of course, social media went crazy again, with those who called Lenee out as a gold digger and opportunist long ago, beating their chests as detectives uncovering another piece of “damning” evidence to prove why Hunter shouldn’t marry the woman of his choice.

“Bro!!! Somebody needs to mentor this young man before it’s too late,” said one Facebook user.

“It’s too late he’s done for and we’re watching an accident, and nobody can prevent the carnage,” wrote another under the video.

Why Separate Beds?

Waiting outside for three hours while your girl parties and dances with other guys is one thing. Separate beds are a whole other issue. That’s a throwback move usually executed by married couples of over 50 years. My grandfather moved into his own room when his snoring became so unbearable that his wife couldn’t take it anymore.

Especially when there’s allegedly leaked video of your future wife in another man’s bed during the time frame you were supposed to be dating.

Footage of Heisman winner Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee allegedly in bed with another man leaks online pic.twitter.com/ON9qmFLgzB — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 24, 2024

Two young, engaged lovers in their 20s sleeping in separate rooms is eyebrow raising. Normally this would be none of our business, but Travis and Leanna have opened up their love life to a world of dissection and projection.

The “Save Travis Hunter” committee on social media has included a list of celebrities from Bow Wow to rapper Luke to Shannon Sharpe and many women. You name it. All acting as if they have a vested interest to denounce Lenee and save Hunter, who recently married his money to Lil Wayne’s young Money sports agency, from the clutches of Lenee who the general public has deemed unworthy of the Heisman winner.

RELATED: ‘Wake Up,Young Brother, Fiancées Don’t Move Like That’: Rapper Bow Wow Is Latest Celebrity With Advice For Travis Hunter On Fiancée Leanna Lenee

Social Media Warns Travis To Run, Others Say it’s Too Late

Social media sleuths uncovering alleged videos of her cooking at the home of another man and photos of her hugging up on rappers in videos have all been presented to Hunter. Also cross-referenced with past videos the couple have done, highlighting some key comments Lenee made, including the fact that she was never attracted to Travis at first.

Her refusal to stand at the Heisman Trophy ceremony also didn’t help, followed by the scowl captured around the sports world following Hunter’s final game at Colorado.

Fans discover new video of Heisman winner Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee appearing to be upset with him around fans after gamepic.twitter.com/GLgqCK588e — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 30, 2024

This recently surfaced video dated somewhere between now and when they started living together in Colorado just adds fuel to the fire

“She needed all of her space for them texts, Dms and telephone calls she’s making!,” said another social media user who clearly doesn’t trust Leanna.

Another fan degraded Hunter’s intelligence while downgrading Leanna’s beauty.

“He get on my nerves BIG TIME SIMP AND SHE A SOLID 3.,” they said.

Regardless of what Travis decides, at this point nobody is letting up on Leanna Lenee.