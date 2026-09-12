‘Didn’t Know She Wanted To Be A Single Mom’: Sophie Cunningham’s Birthday Photos With Black Boyfriend Makes WNBA Fans Forget Team USA Semifinal FIBA Win Over Spain

You would think that the biggest women’s basketball story for the weekend would be Team USA’s hard-fought 10-point win to advance to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup against France (77-67) on Saturday in Berlin, Germany.

But Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham stole the show by revealing photos of her boyfriend on her birthday. The guard, who is considered the second most famous player in the WNBA, celebrated her 30th birthday at Lake of the Ozarks with family and friends, including boat time organized by her sister.

Sophie Cunningham Hugs Up Black Boyfriend In Birthday Photos

Photos shared on September 11 show Cunningham, clad in a bikini next to Frank Adams, GCU men’s basketball head trainer and former Suns assistant, sparking unconfirmed rumors of a relationship.

This was quite literally the funniest outcome that could come out of all of this https://t.co/xvs77W6m27 — Ben (@G1DBAM) September 12, 2026

Who Is Frank Adams?

Adams manages Grand Canyon University’s team’s sports medicine needs, overseeing injury prevention, evaluation, treatments, and return-to-play rehabilitation protocols. He coached the Iowa Wolves in the G-League and also served as an assistant athletic trainer with the Phoenix Suns for six seasons. His tenure overlapped with Cunningham’s time playing in the same city for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, which fans speculate may be how they initially met.

The couple were very cozy in the photos. This also isn’t the first time we have seen the two together in public.

Fans React To Sophie Cunningham Photo Wit Reported Boyfriend Frank Adams

While some fans expressed surprise or joked about the images of Cunningham – who many believe is a MAGA supporter – with her Black boyfriend, others didn’t like the link up.

Fans came from all angles with their opinions, with many rubbing the photo into the face of Cunningham fans who they feel only support her because she’s white.

“MAGA tears and they gonna stop pretending like she’s a good player because they think she was using them,” one fan commented. “now what will her “fanbase” do next LMAO,” another fan quipped. “They assume her fans are MAGA therefore racist, but fail to realize that the ACTUAL racism is in their assumption,” one user commented, ridiculing those taking pleasure in Cunningham’s interracial lovefest.

Will Photos With Black Boyfriend Hurt Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA Popularity?

We will have to see how Cunningham ranks among the WNBA’s most popular players once the season begins again. She’s gained an even larger fan base over the past few months with her vocal stance against transgenders participating in women’s sports. Her “protect girls in sports” comment sparked protests outside stadiums, and other drama across the league and within the fan base, as players, coaches, fans, media and former NBA players all debated the issue and credited Cunningham with sparking the entire mess.

It even created a rift between the Cunningham and Clark fans who helped drive the two women to a popularity height that positioned them to reportedly account for 71 percent of the jerseys sold in the WNBA.

RELATED: ‘She Really Think She’s Michael Jordan’: Sophie Cunningham Fans Don’t Like Caitlin Clark’s ‘Coward’ Silence On Non-Basketball Drama

Some fans were still holding out hope that the photo was AI, or in the words of legendary rapper Biz Markie, that Adams was “just a friend.”

“the funniest part is there is no boyfriend, they just saw a birthday pic with a Black man and lost their minds,” one X user reasoned.

To which another X user quickly refuted, bringing receipts of pictures that show several intimate moments shared between Cunningham and Adams over the past several months.

Stop the cap https://t.co/7A4rYc0aHB — Cornelius Draper (@youarealdummy) September 12, 2026

Cunningham Rose To Fame On Back Of Caitlin Clark

Fans often create images of the athletes they admire and later find out the actual person is nothing like the image fans created in their minds. There’s a belief that most of Cunningham’s fans push her as an All-American white girl that they can relate to. She also made it clear that she dated guys and she didn’t hesitate to throw hands with the Black women of the league that were accused of being jealous of her and CC, allegedly targeting them even during games. Cunningham’s fame rose as she became known as Caitlin Clark’s protector and enforcer. Not sure if dating a Black man still qualifies her for that role anymore.

With her WNBA career with the Fever once again up in the air, the sharpshooter continues to engage social media fans with her lifestyle, relationships and opinions. Cunningham signed a one-year contract with the Indiana Fever worth a hefty $665,000 for the 2026 WNBA season to come off the bench. She will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

The chosen 12 Team USA women’s basketball squad – including Caitlin Clark – advanced past Spain and prepare for a FIBA World Cup Finals against France on Sunday (Sept. 13). The French are another team laden with WNBA players, but it will be a tall task to beat Team USA. They have won the last four FIBA titles and every Olympics dating back to 1996.

Maybe Cuningham will give them a few hours to capture some of the league’s headlines this week.