‘Nobody Ever Shot a Crumbled Piece Of Paper And Yelled “Paul Pierce”‘: The Truth Says Kobe Bryant Was Never Face Of The NBA Sparking Wild Debate

Paul Pierce’s podcast tour continues as the Hall of Famer continues to attempt to rewrite NBA history. His latest desperate jab to boost his legacy and demean the legacy of Kobe “Bean” Bryant, a clearly superior player, who can’t defend himself against nonsensical takes because he’s deceased, caused a stir on social media.

Paul Pierce Says Luka Doncic Is Next Face of NBA, Kobe Never Was

Pierce appeared on the “No Fouls Given” podcast to discuss his pick as the next face of the NBA. Many names have been dropped into the hat as LeBron James performs in his record 23rd season with retirement discussions and career reflections becoming more frequent.

Paul Pierce thinks Bron’s successor is a guy who will be taking the floor with him on Nov. 23rd against the Utah Jazz when the 11-4 Lakers play again.

“The next face of the league is going to be Luka Doncic,” Pierce said.

The co-hosts then discussed different faces of the league since Michael Jordan and entered Kobe’s name into the ring. Pierce immediately objected.

“Kobe was never just like the face of the league. It was Jordan…think about it…Kobe was young when Mike retired. Then you can probably say Shaq or like Allen Iverson for a year or two,” Pierce said.

Is Paul Pierce Hating On Kobe?

Odd take by Pierce because when he was battling Kobe’s Lakers for championships during the first decade of the millennium, Kobe was that guy. Yes, Shaq was still wildly popular, but Kobe had ascended to the game’s best player and he held that crown for the first five, six years of LeBron’s career. Then again, “The Truth” has been known to flip flop on his opinions and his recollections. Also downplay his contemporaries to elevate his standing among the greats. He wants into the upper tier so badly. Top 75 isn’t enough for him.

In the past, Pierce has admitted that he was in awe of Kobe and he saw “Jordan’s reflection” in the five-time NBA champion when they pushed each other to the limits in NBA Finals matchups. Now he’s saying Kobe was never considered the “face of the NBA.”

Pierce has also consistently stated that he was as good as Bryant. He often used the 2008 NBA Finals, when the former Kansas star led the Boston Celtics to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, as proof. The title broke a 22-year title drought dating back to the Larry Bird era in 1986. Pierce, playing alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen (The Big Three) earned Finals MVP honors, hitting dagger after dagger and averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

Is Luka Doncic the Next Face of the NBA?

Luka Doncic’s arrival in LA has certainly signaled the beginning of the end for LeBron James as the face of the franchise. Luka is leading the league in scoring and has become the No. 1 option on a team that is looking more like potential title contenders every game. Luka’s name has been tossed around as “face of the league” for years now, but he’s been unable to secure the title that would afford him that glory. For now, he will have to settle for being the NBA’s “greatest offensive” force as he leads the NBA averaging 34.6 points per game.

There are other names that have been mentioned including Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, 2025 NBA MVP and World Champion Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Nikola Jokic and other young stunners of the NBA. Prior to his injury, Jason Tatum was getting that billing. Others say it’s San Antonio Spurs French phenom, 7-foot-6 Victor Wembanyama.

Social Media Reacts To Paul Pierce Saying Kobe Was Never Face Of NBA

The responses from Kobe fans were predictable.

“Nobody ever shot a crumbled piece of paper across a classroom and yelled “Paul Pierce” This mf crazy,” one fan said. “So Kobe wasn’t the face from 06ish to 2010? He wasn’t winning chips in the biggest market ? MVP? best shoes? Scoring titles? LMAO. Shaq’s big goofy ass was never the face… maybe that 2000 year,” noted another fan. “Kobe was definitely the face of the NBA. Definitely more than LeBron James. LeBron James is a corny guy,” a third fan chimed in. “Kobe was voted as an ALLSTAR starter his rookie year…. he was the face neck back head arm leg leg arm head (shutout to the RZA/Bobby Digital).” wrote one netizen, using some WuTang Clan lyrics to get his point across.

Colorado Blues Hurt Kobe’s Face of NBA Campaign

Some fans mentioned Kobe’s corporate popularity and how it dipped, while the league became hesitant to embrace him as the face once his legal troubles in Colorado emerged. But prior to that and when his career recovered, he was all of that. Kobe Bryant narratives are some of the most perplexing and emotional when it comes to former players and fans.

There were several LeBron James fans who supported Pierce and tried to place guys like Steve Nash as face of the league above Kobe.

A commenter, @ACDload agreed with Pierce, saying:

“People would definitely be quick to assume that he’s wrong when he’s actually right. The faces of the nba during Kobe’s time:” 1996-1998: MJ 1998-1999: Malone 1999-2000: Shaq 2000-2003: Shaq/Iverson 2003-2005: Iverson 2005-2006: Nash/Iverson 2006-2007: Nash 2007-onwards: LeBron

Another fan quickly shut down Pierce’s take as nonsense. Revisionist history at best.

“This is outrageous of a dumb take by Paul Pierce Kobe Bryant was marketed as the face of the NBA before Lebron James. Trust me if you are old enough to know this, you would definitely disagree with this fool. Kobe Bryant was the Will Smith of the NBA, this is before his rape case in 2003. Kobe Bryant was marketed more because Allen Iverson was more seen as a HoodNigga but we all loved both Kobe and AI, one netizen insisted. “But Paul Pierce is HORRIBLY wrong”

Conversations such as these always get the headlines going and Pierce always has a hot take that reflects his personal feelings on past and present players.