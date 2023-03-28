Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Professional Jealousy’ Of LeBron And Connection To Legacy Of Kobe Bryant, Might Affect His Opinion On The GOAT Debate

Shaquille O’Neal already answered who he believes the greatest of all time is in NBA history — Michael Jordan — during an episode of the ImPAULsive podcast back in October 2022.

During the interview, Shaq said, “I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan. LeBron is about to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, but for me, its always Dr. J., Michael Jordan, Magic and those guys.”

But in an interview with the “I Am Athlete” crew that aired on March 27, O’Neal shed a little more light on his opinion and his deep desire to be in the GOAT conversation.

Shaq Admits He’s Jealous Of LeBron James

“It was a professional jealousy at that moment; I wish that was me,” O’Neal said about how LeBron answered the GOAT question on the night he broke the scoring record last month. “I know what the f**k I would have did: me, I’m the greatest. See, I know ‘Bron. He’s very nice, very humble, corporate guy. He gave the answer that I probably would have gave also, but I like hearing the conversations. I heard something today where they said Mike did more in less time, but I like to take it in street terms.”

When the conversation turned to question if LeBron has a killer instinct as a player, Shaq obliged and took his response to the streets.

“If a dog got fifteen thousand points and ‘Bron got twenty thousand points, you tell me if he’s a dog or not,” Shaq continued. “Let’s go street for a second. Pacman [co-host Adam Jones)] got 19 bodies. Another cat who we don’t think is hard or whatever, he got 25 bodies. Is he a killer also? Or is Pacman more of a killer ’cause he got 19, but he got 25 bodies? “I like asking the question and I know them both. It would be unfair for me to say, he’s the GOAT. … I wish I was in that position. I really wish I was in that position.”

For O’Neal, James having the distinction of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list is the ultimate achievement. “To have passed up Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, I can truthfully say, I’m jealous of that feat,” Shaq said on ImPAULsive.

The GOATs

LeBron James made history in February when he surpassed The Captain’s all-time NBA scoring record. Immediately, the inevitable GOAT comparisons restarted, a debate worldwide. Even while basking in the glory of his latest coup, surpassing Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points, he is forever dogged by the comparison to Michael Jordan.

LeBron James’ résumé includes four championships: one in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers, one in 2016 with the Cavaliers, and one in 2012-13 with the Miami Heat. He also has four regular-season MVP awards, four Finals MVPs, and 19 All-Star selections. He’s also now the NBA’s all-time scorer, and his last accomplishment before that was becoming the NBA’s first actively playing billionaire.

Then there is Michael Jordan. Ubiquitous with athletic excellence, his dunking silhouette that sells highly coveted athletic apparel is akin to the NBA logo itself of Jerry West. He played for 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

He is a six-time NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998) and five-time NBA Most Valuable Player (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998). Jordan popularized and revolutionized the slam dunk competition, which he won twice back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, and is the epitome of most basketball players’ idol in competition.

For Shaq, the GOAT conversation is the one that matters, and he is a forever competitor.

