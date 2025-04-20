“You Act Like The Warden Of The Jail” | Rapper Kevin Gates Says Savannah James Doesn’t Fawn Over LeBron James Like White Women Do

Following an ugly (117-95) Game 1 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is likely focused on how he and his team can tie the series in Game 2. While James tends to that his wife Savannah is dealing with someone calling her out for how she acts as it pertains to her iconic husband. That person is controversial rapper Kevin Gates, who in a recent video uploaded to Instagram criticized Savannah for what he perceives as a lack of thirst for her husband.

“You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me. You not d—ed out like these white women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that. Man, you dive on the floor behind that n—a, man.”

"I like the way white women look at LeBron James."



Kevin Gates says he wouldn’t trade places with LeBron James because he doesn’t like the way Savannah James looks at her husband, LeBron James.



(🎥 iamkevingates/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MZDjUByOHX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 19, 2025

Gates Says He Wouldn’t Switch Places With LBJ

As he continued his extremely odd rant about he believes Savannah acts toward her husband, Gates made it a point to specify he has absolutely no desire to “trade places with someone like LeBron James.”

His reasoning is pretty straightforward, as the “2 Phones” lyricist even went on to say he doesn’t care for how Savannah looks at her legendary husband, but in the same breath he mentioned that he does like the way “white women look at him.”

Gates then talked about how he has nothing but respect for LeBron, but hates to see him dealing with what is Gates’ perceived notion. Gates is using how Savannah looks to make these outlandish and downright distasteful comments about LeBron and his wife.

Whew! 👀😳 Social media is draggin' Kevin Gates after he called out Savannah's lack of thirst for LeBron James.



Gates And Brittany Renner An Item?

During the video you could hear someone in the background laughing, and it happened to none other than Brittany Renner, who has a child with Dallas Mavericks star P.J. Washington. After laughing Renner attempted to leave the room, at which time Gates stopped her, saying, “Man, ain’t nobody going to f—k with you about that. You don’t have to walk out the room.”

Based on their constant appearances together lately the belief is Gates and Renner are an item.

Fans Come For Kevin Gates

The rant by Gates didn’t sit well with many who voiced their opinion of the contentious rapper. One user wrote, “Something about another man just don’t sit right wit me… cause.”

Another user hit the nail on the head:

“They lust after him. She LOVES him… big difference.”

“His life is an entire mess I wouldn’t take advice from Kevin Gates,” wrote another user.



That last comment by the user is exactly right. Gates has no room to talk about anyone’s life, considering how his life is set up.