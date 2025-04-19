“My Heart Was Broken”: Luka Dončić’s Final Words

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in the opening round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, one of its superstars is speaking out about the trade that sent him to Los Angeles.



Luka Dončić, who was once the face of the Dallas Mavericks and a player some saw as the possible face of the league at some point is finally ready to talk about how he felt in the moment after he was shockingly traded. In an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Dončić who spent the first 6 and a half seasons in Dallas says he thought it was a joke upon hearing and seeing his name in a trade with the Lakers.

“I was actually in the bed,” Dončić said. “My TV wasn’t working, so I was on my iPad watching a movie about to go to sleep. First thing I said, probably three times, was, ‘Is this [an] April 1st [joke]?'”

"I think once we win, then that will change your mind."



Mavs GM Nico Harrison has no regrets about the Luka Doncic trade.



More from @espn_macmahon: https://t.co/iCK3kkcODW — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2025

Dončić Throws Phone In Anger

In describing how he felt in that moment the five-time All-Star and All-NBA First Team selection told Andrews:

“Sadness, mostly. I was still in shock. Like, crazy shock. I felt like my heart was broken, honestly.”

When asked if he intended on playing his entire career in Dallas, Dončić’s response was swift and firm.

“Of course. That’s an easy question.”

Dončić’s manager, Lara Beth Seager then showed Andrews the cellphone which he threw in anger upon finding out he’d been traded.

“I thought I would show you a souvenir from that night,” Seager said, bringing out an extremely beat-up and damaged iPhone.

“You hang up the phone the night you’re traded, and you threw it?” Andrews asked.

“Yes,” Dončić replied. “Still works.”

Luka Doncic threw his phone when he found out he was traded — he still has the phone. 🤣



(via @malika_andrews)



pic.twitter.com/QuvYHALN1o — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 18, 2025

Dončić On Nico Harrison

It’s no secret that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of Luka, despite the all-world guard leading the team to the 2024 NBA Finals, questions about his commitment to staying in shape, playing hard on both ends and doing what it takes year round to be a champion still lingered.

Dončić even recounted an interview Harrison and new Mavs CEO Rick Welts did this week with a select group of Dallas based media discussing the move. Harrison once again said he has “no regrets,” because in his opinion “defense wins championships,” a subtle jab at Luka’s struggles on that end of the floor.

Dončić said about Harrison, “It’s just sad the way he’s talking right now. I never say anything bad about him, and I just want to move on. The fans, my ex-teammates, I’ll always keep at heart. It’s time for me to move on from there.”

Mavs Eliminated In Play-In

The trade as of now is one-sided, as the Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Mavericks finished ninth and were eliminated following Friday’s blowout play-in loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss of Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL late in the season, along with Anthony Davis, who was the key piece the Mavericks received in the Dončić trade, being in and out of the lineup was too much to overcome.