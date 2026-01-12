‘Don’t Let Him Leave The Building’: New Gen Cleveland Browns Fans Want Mike McDaniel To Be Shedeur Sanders’ Next HC Because He Can ‘Coach Young Players’

The Cleveland Browns didn’t end the season by announcing that Shedeur Sanders, who went 3-4 in rookie starts with an awful Browns squad, would be the starter going into 2026.

Cleveland Browns Interview Former Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel For Head Coach Gig

The franchise did, however, show its hand a bit by announcing that they were bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to interview for its critical head coaching vacancy. The 42-year-old was fired Thursday and will interview with Cleveland on Monday.

We're interviewing Mike McDaniel for our head coach opening



He’s the sixth candidate to interview with the Browns, who fired former coach Kevin Stefanski on Jan. 5.

The Browns’ current candidate list includes a bunch of unproven guys such as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa Era In Miami Started Strong Then Fizzled

McDaniel’s tenure in Miami started out like gangbusters as he was anointed one of the new, young genius coaches of the league, especially on the offensive side of the ball. He was credited with infusing confidence back into battle-scarred former Heisman winner Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel was the driving force behind the concussion-prone QB blossoming into an All-Pro and signing a four-year/$212M contract extension in 2024.

The Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel combo had its moments but ultimately fizzled as Tua’s play declined. A 35-33 regular season record from 2022 through 2025, and an 0-2 playoff record sealed the former wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns’ fate in Miami. This past season, Miami failed to make the playoffs again and Tua threw for just 2,660 yards with 20 TDs and 15 picks.

So why not bring McDaniel home? A young mind with several years of head coaching experience with a Dolphins franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 70s and hasn’t appeared in one since 1984 with Dan Marino. Bringing McDaniel in would be a strong sign that General Manager Andrew Berry wants to get younger, more flexible and creative with managing his talented quarterbacks who will be leading the depth chart entering 2026.

Some of McDaniel’s playcalling is unorthodox, but the fact that he’s a head coach who also calls the plays is definitely a benefit for Shedeur Sanders, who most assume will be starting for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 next season.

Fans Have Split Reactions On Possible Hiring Of Mike McDaniel

“That’s exactly who I said they should go after,” said one fan, excited about the possibility of bringing in a young offensive guru. “Please NOOO!!! We want a winning season. All he knows is screen pass after screen pass he’s garbage my husband is a dolphin fan look at their record! No thank you!!,” replied one Browns fan on X who isn’t in favor of MCDaniels’ offensive philosophy. “Browns fans turning their nose up at one of the elite offensive coaches in the NFL is NASTY WORK! ,” said another. “Hilarious how pro teams just recycle through fired coaches hoping for a different result,” one fan quipped followed by laughing emojis.

In defense of McDaniel getting axed, one fan reminded:

“Andy Reid got fired once … So did Phil Jackson. Just saying.”

Cleveland Browns Show Commitment To Developing Shedeur Sanders

Haters, aside (because the overall consensus is that whatever the Cleveland media doesn’t like is what the team should actually do) the McDaniels hire shows a definite commitment to developing their young quarterbacks. It was Sanders who ended the season and displayed a grit, passion and ability to lead in and under the worst conditions. His team was also tanking for draft position with a head coach who never wanted him.

“Since the local media and people don’t like him I think this would be the right hire,” said one netizen on X, mocking the fact that the Browns have made the playoffs just three times in the past 22 seasons.

Mike McDaniel Is Young Leader Shedeur Sanders Needs

New regime. New blood. A head coach who will pump life into Shedeur Sanders or whichever quarterback is going to war for him on the weekends. It would be the Cleveland Browns actually thinking progressively and working with Shedeur Sanders to bring out the best in him, rather than trying to downplay his abilities and set him up for failure.

“Don’t let him leave the building,” begged another Browns fan who craves Mike McDaniel as head coach. “It’s really about personnel match. He knows how to coach young players,” said another young Browns fan. Mike McDaniel Can Manage Huge Personalities Like Tyreek Hill

McDaniel also knows how to manage huge personalities, as he was able to find some success early on with Tyreek Hill, whose antics eventually contributed to the downfall of McDaniel’s tenure and Tua’s effectiveness.

Shedeur did the sink to swim thing, and he floated to the top with few resources, ready to achieve his destiny as a starting QB in the NFL. While most fans expect Shedeur to be starting next season, I expect there will be some sort of quarterback battle between Dillon Gabriel and Sanders again next Spring. Knowing Cleveland, Deshaun Watson will get thrown into the mix somewhere.

In the NFL, hiring the right guy for the job is never a perfect science, but fans don’t want a rising star like McDaniel to have another interview after this one. Especially if Shedeur Sanders is going to still be in Cleveland.