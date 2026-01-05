‘If Anyone Gets The Best Out Of Shedeur It’s COACH PRIME!’: Fans Want Deion Sanders In Cleveland Because Kevin Stefanski Wouldn’t ‘Dance For Shedeur’

Black Monday has entered the building, and it has already wiped out several head coaches. Typically, about six or seven head-coaching gigs come open each year.

The Arizona Cardinals are moving on from coach Jonathan Gannon after three seasons, according to multiple reports. Gannon posted a 15-36 record, with Arizona dropping 14 of its last 15 games after a 2-0 start. The Atlanta Falcons axed both HC Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday evening after a 19-17 home win over the New Orleans Saints. Morris was hired in 2024 and underachieved in the eyes of upper management.

The Las Vegas Raiders fired Pete Carroll after a 3-14 season that landed it the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a shot at the next hot shot franchise QB. Meanwhile, Tennessee Titans are now taking the first steps toward identifying Brian Callahan’s full-time replacement. Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward showed promise on a team that needs major upgrades

RELATED: “This Would Be A Bad Hire”: Chicago Bear Fans Are Split on Hiring 73-Year-Old Pete Carroll and His Suspect Super Bowl Past to Develop QB Caleb Williams

Cleveland Browns Fire Kevin Stefanski

The most notable firing was Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who fell out of popularity with many of the media and Browns fans for his treatment of the quarterback room and handling of both rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

RELATED: ‘Kevin Stefanski Must Be Fired’: As Calls Grow For His Dismissal, Cleveland Browns Head Coach Has To Be Regretting His Handling Of Shedeur Sanders

Stefanski was accused of trying to “sabotage” Shedeur Sanders and purposely leaving him unprepared to start games. Despite the turmoil and “circus” surrounding Sanders, who was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round after an historic and unprecedented Draft Day plunge, Sanders showed some real ability, grit and leadership for the 5-12 Browns, winning three of his seven starts, including his final two.

Emmanuel Acho Cautions Fans Not To Blame Shedeur For Stefanski Firing

Don’t blame Shedeur for Kevin Stefanski getting fired, Stefanski grossly mismanaged the Quarterback situation. It’s all on him.



🎥: @speakeasytlkshw pic.twitter.com/9YJguWGfi5 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 5, 2026

“The reason Stefanski is gone is the way he handled the quarterback situation,” said sports media personality Emmanuel Acho on his “Speakeasy” sophisticated sports talk podcast. There were some haters in the midst, who seemed mad that Stefanski is gone and Shedeur is still standing…for the time being. “It’s not on the coach. Blame the GM or Owner for drafting two rookie QBs including celebrity Shedeur which created a circus all season about who should be starting,” one fan on X commented. One anti-Shedeur netizen said, “so if you don’t dance for Shedeur like the “culture” wants you to you get fired, sounds like an amazing job opportunity. “The Sanders ‘ love is out of control, Stefanski will be better coach somewhere else than Sanders is a qb. Facts,” said one netizen who blamed Shedeur for Stefanski’s downfall after six seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns released a statement:

“We have tremendous gratitude for Kevin’s leadership of the Cleveland Browns over the last six seasons,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “He is a good football coach and an even better person. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary. We wish Kevin, Michelle and the Stefanski family all the best in the future.”

Who Does Andrew Berry Choose To Work With Shedeur Sanders?

General Manager Andrew Berry will remain in place as and oversee the search for the next head coach. Whoever that person is will apparently have to be able to work with Shedeur and provide him with all of the information and necessary tools to elevate to the next level or at least beat out Deshaun Watson next preseason for the starting position.

“After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude,” Stefanski said in a statement. “When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms. I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere ‘Thank You’ to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons.”

The Cleveland Browns fire Kevin Stefanski after finishing 5-12 in 2025. https://t.co/zvbTM1JzWb pic.twitter.com/DT3iNdWelA — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2026

Cleveland Brown Fans Want Deion Sanders To Coach The Team

Cleveland fans can’t push back too much against firing a two-time NFL coach of the Year because the NFL is about current results and going 5-12 won’t cut it, regardless of who is playing quarterback.

Deion chimed in on social media with a message that fans felt was related to Stefanski’s firing and the tumultuous relationship with Shedeur.

“We’re gonna make it!” he wrote. “Please get that in your Heart, your Spirit & your way of Living! It’s 2026 & that means it’s a New Year therefore it’s time for New Things! A whole new mindset is warranted & must be established right Now! We’re gonna Win this Game of Life. #CoachPrime”

Some Browns fans were elated and the name of Deion Sanders surfaced as a potential replacement.

“What do you think the chances are Cleveland landing Prime…if anyone can get the best out of Shedeur it’s COACH PRIME???,” one fan said, already anointing Shedeur as next season’s starter.

Will Cleveland Draft QB Or Bring In Someone To Help Develop Shedeur

Cleveland has the sixth pick in the draft and we can only wait and see if it will be business as usual, or they will commit to one of their young signal callers (Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders).

Dante Moore of Oregon and Fernando Mendoza of No. 1-ranked Indiana are considered to be the top two quarterbacks on Mel Kiper’s early draft list.

The Browns have started 42 different quarterbacks since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999. This leads all of football. Some say neither rookie passer established himself as a definite long-term option as Browns quarterbacks posted the lowest QBR this season. The eye test tells you that’s more due to the lack of talent on the offensive side of the ball and the unimaginative play-calling that has mired this franchise for decades.

RELATED: ‘The Most Adult Person In The Room’: Ryan Clark Lauds Shedeur Sanders’ Maturity Dealing Social Media Clowns

With Stefanski, who was never a huge Shedeur fan, out, maybe Cleveland will go all in on Deion Sanders’ son and bring in an entire coaching staff that believes in him, because he has shown that even on the worst team and under the worst circumstances (he played in several games with horrible weather) he can get the job done. Why not his dad?