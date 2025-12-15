‘I Envision Him More As a Drug Dealer’: After Cussing Out Heisman Voters, Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Had Fans Picking Out Possible Retail Jobs For His Next Career

After falling short in the Heisman Trophy race, Diego Pavia made sure he went out in style and typical to the standard that his family has set as uninhibited straight shooters who seek out drama and smoke wherever they can find it. Usually at the bottom of a bottle in the case of Pavia’s brothers. Mom is cool. She just likes to twerk it up at the games and feed off the energy. The cameras fell in love with her to the point that College Football Analyst Joey Galloway had to express his annoyance with her multiple cameos during the game.

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia posted vulgar message to Heisman voters after he finished second to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza in the Heisman. (Getty Images)

A polarizing and somewhat rowdy family no doubt, with the talented Pavia driving the media train with his stellar play. With the 2026 NFL Draft lurking, reports say Pavia isn’t even guaranteed to get drafted and his latest reaction to the Heisman voting won’t garner him any points with scouts.

Diego Pavia Takes Heisman Loss To Fernando Mendoza Hard: Sends Flagrant Message To Voters Via Social Media

The Vanderbilt quarterback sent a flagrant message to voters after Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, took home the prestigious award on Saturday night in New York City.

The Vandy Dandy Pavia took to social media following his Heisman Trophy loss, reposted a photo of himself posing with a few of his Commodores’ teammates and captioned the message with a direct shot at the voters who didn’t deem him the top choice to bring home the hardware.

“F- all the voters, but family for life,” Pavia wrote, accompanied by a thumbs down emoji.

The race wasn’t close as the 23-year-old signal caller finished a distant second to Mendoza. Out of 930 ballots, Mendoza collected a total of 643 first-place votes compared to Pavia’s 189. Mendoza lifted the Hoosiers to a perfect 13–0 record, a Big Ten title and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Pavia’s vulgar latest reaction didn’t come as a shock to anyone. In November, the QB laid out his Heisman case by insisting that both his stats and tape reflect “undoubtedly the best player in college football.”

“Well, the Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football,” Pavia said during a recent taping of “Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow.” “I believe that to be myself, you check the numbers and especially — there’s two things that don’t lie to you: Numbers and tape. I’ve been taught that since I was young, you go check that out. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football.”

Heisman Judges felt otherwise and his over-exuberance at times along with the unpredictability of his family didn’t help his case.

With Pavia’s NFL prospects already questionable, or uncertain at the least. His combined performance, interviews and workouts will be crucial as he goes forward with his dream of becoming a pro. Fans immediately started clowning him with one posting a graphic of suggested spots for employment for Pavia after college in light of his recent F -u to the Eisman visitors.

The person who made the post wrote:

“Diego Pavia has a BIG decision to make after the bowl game.”

Then he offered a list of jobs; Footlocker, GameStop, Kroger, Car Mechanic, which the fans undoubtedly ate up, offering their choices on what job would be best suited for Pavia after he meets Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl

“Sources say the Browns are very interested,” one fan joked. “He seems perfect for the Raiders,” quipped another. “Low class, big mouth, limited talent….but thinks he’s awesome,” a third fan added. “Car mechanic is actually a pretty decent job. I envision him more as a drug dealer,” one netizen suggested. “Prison is the #1 answer with his obnoxious brothers,” said one fan. “I don’t think he can see over the counter at GameStop,” one cruel fan said about Pavia, who is barely 6-foot, if that.

Diego Pavia Considered Border line NFL Prospect

While Pavia — who threw for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions while lifting the Commodores to a 10–2 record and a No. 14 national ranking, but according to The Athletic, Pavia is considered a borderline NFL prospect who has earned mostly “priority free agent” grades from NFL scouts so far, but they’ve also indicated that they wouldn’t be surprised if he’s selected in the later rounds (5-7).

Pavia’s family has a history of mixing it up and even getting arrested at games in wild drunken

Earlier this month, his mother’s exuberant performance for the cameras from the stands garnered the criticisms of some sports announcers such as Joey Galloway who felt that ESPN’s excessive coverage of Antoinette Pavia at games was overkill.

Diego Pavia’s Brothers Javier and Roel Arrested Several Times This Season

While his mom may attract attention, Pavia’s brothers have been straight renegades, having broken the law on multiple occasions this season, including during last Saturday’s regular-season finale, a 45-24 thrashing of SEC rival Tennessee.

According to reports, Diego’s brother Javier was arrested by Knoxville Police and charged with public intoxication. The 25-year-old reportedly “got mouthy with an officer” when told to take down a large flag that was obstructing the view of other fans inside Neyland Stadium. Pavia was later released under his own recognizance after spending the night in jail. Photos show him pressed up against a truck looking quite flustered and embarrassed.

Can confirm @VandyFootball QB Diego Pavia’s brother, Javier Pavia, was arrested by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer, charged with public intoxication at the game tonight.



He had a flag blocking people’s views. Refused to take it down. Got mouthy with an officer. Etc. https://t.co/r9q22diRBf — Tyler Whetstone (@tyler_whetstone) November 30, 2025

Diego explained previously that the behavior is just how it is when you grow up in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The thing is, Albuquerque is like a real-life GTA (the “Grand Theft Auto” video game series), so it’s always been kind of like normal to us, you know,” Pavia said. “And these have been the first two years where it’s been like, alright, we have to chill out.”

Pavia isn’t concerned about his family getting arrested or acting drunk and unruly at football games. In fact, the Heisman Trophy candidate says they are good luck to the Commodores.He had a great season, but it appears that the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior still has a lot of growing up to do. Let’s see what NFL scouts say.