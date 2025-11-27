“Love The Family. Not Every Play”: Theo Von’s Thirst Launched ESPN’s ‘Insufferable’ Obsession With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia’s Mom Antoinette

The Vanderbilt Commodores are preparing to face their in-state rival Tennessee Volunteers at raucous Neyland Stadium. Led by star quarterback Diego Pavia, the Commodores are (9-2) and a win over the Vols would give the program its first 10-win season in school history. Prior to this season the Commodores last reached nine wins in 2013, and at that time is was only their fourth time ever doing so.

Diego Pavia’s Mother Antoinette Is New ESPN Star

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is the catalyst for the program’s turnaround under head coach Clark Lea a former fullback on the Commodores team from 2002-2004, but he isn’t alone. The Commodores have recruited at a high level, elevating the profile of the program. Also, Diego’s mom Antoinette Padilla, has become a fixture at Vandy football games and her face constantly shown on the game’s broadcast. Padilla’s been shown so often that ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway is asking why this player’s mother is getting so much airtime.

“Not saying it gets on my nerves just asking a question” 🤣 ~ @Joey_Galloway #nonstop pic.twitter.com/k14U5hMC7A — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 24, 2025

Joey Galloway Wants To Know Why ESPN Constantly Has Camera On Diego Padilla’s Mom

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Nonstop” podcast with co-host Kirk Herbstreit, Galloway the former Ohio State legend and 16-year NFL veteran who tallied over 700 receptions for over 10,000 yards and 77 touchdowns didn’t hold back when discussing all the attention being given to Padilla during Vandy football games.

“Is there a camera on Pavia’s mother the entire game?. I’m just wondering. Just a question. Not saying it gets on my nerves. Just asking a question.” “Can you put in a request … not every play,” added Galloway, 54. “I love the story. I love the family. Not every play.”

Antoinette Padilla Is Not Taylor Swift

Galloway even likened it to the attention given to Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Herby responded as only he could with this…

“That’s a director’s decision,” Herbstreit said. “… I see the camera cut to her a lot.”

Based on a Tennessee’s fan reaction to Galloway’s comments, he isn’t the only one feeling that way about Padilla. In fact the fan said the attention given to her makes her “more insufferable than her son.”

That sounds about right coming from a Volunteers fan considering the rivalry, which has been one-sided in the Vols favor (81-32-5) overall with “Rocky Top” winning the last six matchups.

Antoinette Padilla's viral moment at Vanderbilt game came with Theo Von's escort. Fans took notice. Details: https://t.co/ETixpacxdZ pic.twitter.com/71Um7cFZ39 — Complex (@Complex) November 23, 2025

Theo Von Is To Blame For ESPN’s Obsession With Antoinette Padilla

If we’re being honest Pavia isn’t the reason his mom is getting all of this unnecessary attention. That distinction goes to actor/comedian Theo Von who during his first guest appearance on College Gameday attempted to shoot his shot at Padilla. He then crashed the Pavia’s interview on the “Nightcap” podcast with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and former Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco.

That first interaction during Vandy’s (31-7) win over South Carolina in mid-September started everything, and now it’s spiraled out of control.

Padilla All Over Television On Senior Day

During Vandy’s (45-17) senior day win over Kentucky, the camera cut to her almost as much as it did the game. Padilla, made sure she kept the cameras on her too, wearing a “Pavia for Heisman” shirt and dancing nonstop. Her son didn’t disappoint that day either passing for a school-record 484 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Pavia likely has two games left in his collegiate career. Saturday in Knoxville and the team’s bowl game, so at least Galloway will get his wish sooner than later.