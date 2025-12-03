‘Albuquerque Is Like A Real-Life GTA’: Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia Unfazed By His Brothers’ Drinking and Arrests Because That’s Normal Behavior Where His Family’s From

Diego Pavia’s family is back in the spotlight again as he continues to fight for his No. 13 Vanderbilt squad to make it over the College Football Playoff bubble. The sixth-year senior quarterback is also among the leading favorites traveling to New York City for next weekend’s 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Earlier this month, his mother’s exuberant performance for the cameras from the stands garnered the criticisms of some sports announcers such as Joey Galloway who felt that ESPN’s excessive coverage of Antoinette Pavia at games was overkill.

RELATED: “Love The Family. Not Every Play”: Theo Von’s Thirst Launched ESPN’s ‘Insufferable’ Obsession With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia’s Mom Antoinette

Diego Pavia’s Brothers Javier and Roel Arrested Several Times This Season

His mom may attract attention, but Pavia’s brothers are straight renegades, having broken the law on multiple occasions this season, including during last Saturday’s regular-season finale, a 45-24 thrashing of SEC rival Tennessee.

According to reports, Diego’s brother Javier was arrested by Knoxville Police and charged with public intoxication. The 25-year-old reportedly “got mouthy with an officer” when told to take down a large flag that was obstructing the view of other fans inside Neyland Stadium. Pavia was later released under his own recognizance after spending the night in jail. Photos show him pressed up against a truck looking quite flustered and embarrassed.

Can confirm @VandyFootball QB Diego Pavia’s brother, Javier Pavia, was arrested by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer, charged with public intoxication at the game tonight.



He had a flag blocking people’s views. Refused to take it down. Got mouthy with an officer. Etc. https://t.co/r9q22diRBf — Tyler Whetstone (@tyler_whetstone) November 30, 2025

Earlier in the season, brother Roel Pavia, 26, joined Javier for a wild run-in with authorities following Vanderbilt’s season-opening win over Charleston Southern in Nashville, according to reports. Diego’s older brothers were arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Diego Pavia Says Growing Up In Albuquerque New Mexico Is Like Grand Theft Auto

So this level of clout-chasing seems to be a theme for the entire family. In addition, Roel also faced charges of assault on law enforcement, per court records, and both cases remain open according to online records.

While Diego is projected to be a high NFL draft pick, he isn’t shy to discuss his family, particularly his brothers’ recent legal mishaps. Appearing on “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast with NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, alongside comedian Theo Von, Diego attributed his family’s behavior to growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“The thing is, Albuquerque is like a real-life GTA (the “Grand Theft Auto” video game series), so it’s always been kind of like normal to us, you know,” Pavia said. “And these have been the first two years where it’s been like, alright, we have to chill out.”

According to Diego, in the past, his brothers’ obnoxious behavior and passionate support helped the Commodores win games.

“I think that’s the best part about them. Well, this is the other (reason) why I let them be them. So last year (after) we beat Alabama and we’re going on a crazy run, (and against) Kentucky they were running wild too, and then it was like, ‘Hey, we need to calm down, everything is getting out of control.’ Ever since that day, (before) we were 5-2, we only won one other game against Auburn and we barely slipped by,” Diego Pavia continued, pointing out Vandy’s 1-4 record in its final five regular-season games of 2024. “And they weren’t drinking, nothing. I was like, ‘You know what, f*** it, next year get hammered as much as you want. That’s the only time we win.’ And you know what, my brother only stayed sober for the Alabama game and the Texas game. Dead ass.” Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia isn’t concerned about his family getting arrested or acting drunk and unruly at football games. In fact, the Heisman Trophy candidate says they are good luck to the Commodores. (Getty Images)

Promoting alcoholism as a college student and role model for one of the best teams in the nation doesn’t help boost Pavia’s NFL profile. Then again, mothers of college players don’t usually twerk for the cameras. So the Pavia family definitely plays by its own rules.

The Pavias will learn whether the 13th-ranked ‘Dores (10-2, 7-2 SEC) make this year’s 12-team College Football Playoff field along with everyone else on Selection Sunday following Championship Weekend. If Diego’s theory holds expect his brothers to do a lot of drinking and maybe even, see a few local jails along the way.