‘No First Team Reps UNC?’: Shannon Sharpe Says Kevin Stefanski’s ‘Malpractice’ Is Reason For Shedeur Sanders Rocky Two Quarters Against Desperate Ravens

Shedeur Sanders finally got his chance to step on the field as a Cleveland Browns quarterback, and to say he was thrown into the fire with no life preserver wouldn’t be an understatement. The polarizing son of NFL legend Deion Sanders entered a fierce AFC North division game against a desperate Baltimore Ravens team in the third quarter after rookie starter Dillon Gabriel was evaluated for a concussion. Sanders completed two passes for 12 yards but was sacked for a 13-yard loss on his first possession.

Sanders didn’t fare much better than Gabriel against a fierce Ravens defense who were consistently toasting Browns offensive lineman all game and smelled blood. Sanders didn’t run from the challenge, completing just 4-of-16 passes but throwing a strike to the wide receiver late in the fourth quarter for what would have been a potential game-tying TD if not dropped because of a last second aggressive play by the defender.

Shedeur Sanders Haters Were Out In Full Swing After Rough Two Quarters Of Unexpected NFL Debut

Haters definitely took the opportunity to try and burst Shedeur’s bubble. They couldn’t wait for a chance to discredit him, totally ignoring the situation, circumstances and how he battled at the end.

Everyone should understand now why this dumbass was 3rd string



Shedeur Sanders came in the game up 16-10



Proceeded to complete only 25% of his passes



20% of him completed passes were to the defense



Lacked all mobility in the pocket



Lost them the game



😭 pic.twitter.com/g7ycuCWr8R — . (@DTBxss) November 17, 2025

One hater captioned:

Was Shedeur Sanders Set Up For Failure By Not Getting First Team Reps In Practice?

It was a tough spot to get your first NFL action, especially considering the fact that Sanders doesn’t get reps with the first team, so he hasn’t gotten a chance to establish a rhythm or learn anyone’s tendencies. For a cerebral QB like Sanders, he explained how having to figure things out and wing it with unknown subjects was extremely challenging.

One fan cried out in his defense:

“Shedeur Sanders publicly didn’t get ANY reps. Gets thrown into a game then expected to win. Typical white folk rhetoric. They will handicap you in every way possible then ask how come you didn’t do as well as them. A tale as old as time. Sh*t Corny.”

Sanders Explains How Never Getting One Rep At Practice With First Team Hurt Him In Ravens Game

A reporter asked Shedeur after the game how taking extra reps on his own and with the “underdog” practice squad helped him prepare for live game action. Shedeur explained how his lack of reps with the first team actually played into his first career interception.

“It’s different when its different body types going out there and different ways how people get out of their routes,” Shedeur said. “The pick initially was, I see his hips turn and I think Ok we are going to be able to get out there…playing quarterback is extremely hard. I like knowing every detail about my receivers, the small things, what they’re good at and what they’re not good at. It’s like so many details that helps me play confident with those guys and I know we’re at the bottom right now…I’m dedicated to being able to get the opportunities with those guys and have a relationship. I have a relationship with all the underdogs though We like clockwork out here.”

Shannon and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson Were Very Critical Kevin Stefanski Giving Shedeur Sanders No First Team Reps All Season

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson were very critical of Stefanski on “Nightcap” after it was confirmed that Shedeur has never taken any snaps with the first team. Sharpe questioned Stefanski’s common sense to realize that Dillon Gabriel could get hurt at some point and never even attempting to prepare Shedeur for that moment.

“For Kevin Stefanski to say that the first time Shedeur Sanders ever practiced with the starters (was against Ravens) is malpractice,” Sharpe lamented. “So you (Stefanski) don’t think Dillon Gabriel could possibly get hurt? He can’t possibly bang a knee, bang a shoulder, or get a concussion? There’ s no possible way anything can possibly go wrong that you won’t to give Shedeur one rep with the ones. Two reps with the ones? So Shedeur Sanders here we are in Week 11. The man got drafted in May and at no time has he taken one snap with the ones, it’s very, very disappointing,” Sharpe concluded.

Ochocinco chimed in supporting Sharpe’s assessment and defending Shedeur against those who are saying this is what they asked for.

“This ain’t Madden, you don’t take out one quarterback and put another quarterback in and expect success to happen especially when he hasn’t had any practice with the ones,” Ochocinco said. “What plays are you being able to call for a QB who hasn’t any reps with the ones? You don’t know what he does well. You don’t know what he’s not going to be good at because there’s no chemistry. You’re just out there calling plays all Willy, Nilly,” the former Pro Bowler added. As a quarterback you’re supposed to be prepared, but no reps at all. No reps UNC?”

Sharpe and Ocho explained that in their decades of Pro Bowl ball, every quarterback gets to come to the head coach on Saturday and say, “these are the plays I really like,” Ochocinco recalled. “You don’t even know what Shedeur’s good at.”

Shedeur Sanders Could Get First NFL Start Against Las Vegas Raiders

Well, Shedeur has taken the field, and everyone is going to have an opinion. I personally felt like it was a good thing that Shedeur wasn’t on the field, because Cleveland is a terrible team to have to start an NFL career with. They are 2-8 and Gabriel is going through concussion protocols. Stefanski says if Gabriel is healthy and is cleared for Sunday and has logged some practice time he will go.

“Yes, but a lot goes into that (protocol),” Stefanski said. “So, we’ll see.”

There’s a good chance Shedeur will get his first official start with first-team reps during the week against the Raiders on Sunday.