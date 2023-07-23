“I Think We’re Definitely Legit Contenders” | Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Likes His Team’s Chances To Reach Super Sunday

The Miami Dolphins come into the 2023 NFL season with a lot of expectations. Much of that hinges on the health of talented but oft-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered two publicly acknowledged concussions last season, while there’s a possible third one that’s still in question. Despite, Tagovailoa’s unfortunate health scares, the team was one play from upsetting the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Much of the credit for last season’s success goes to then first-year coach Mike McDaniel. In year two, the expectancy is the Fins will be even better, and make a real run at a Super Sunday. But, in order for that to happen Tagovailoa will have to stay healthy and upright, and the former Alabama standout knows that, and from the sounds of it that’s what he intends to do.

Tagovailoa Says Fins Are Definite Contenders

As the season approaches, Tagovailoa is of the mindset that the Dolphins have what it takes to crash Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. In a recent interview with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the Fins franchise QB had this to say.

“I think we’re definitely legit contenders,” Tagovailoa said. “There’s no doubt with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball, with the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball, and now with this being the first time as an offense, we get to come back understanding already molded into the offense a little more, I think, I think it can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous.”

Fins Will Have To Overcome A Gantlet In The AFC

The offseason addition of former Jaguars and Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey should really help the Fins secondary and overall defense. Adding secondary talent is vital in a conference that features Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Joe Burrow (Bengals), Josh Allen (Bills), and many other talented signal-callers.

It’s highly plausible that the Fins would have to probably beat two of those to reach the Super Bowl.

Can they do it?

Yes, they’re definitely talented enough, but it all depends on the health of Tagovailoa.