‘Explains Why Semaj Morgan Wasn’t Benched’: Michigan WR Anthony Simpson Says Playing Time Was Cut Because Of ‘Sherrone Moore Being Blackmailed By Players’

As Michigan football moves into a new era, the aftermath of the Sherrone Moore scandal continues. The media has calmed down on its addiction to the story of the former head coach having an inappropriate relationship with staffer Paige Shiver. But people keep talking and slowly unveiling the culture behind Moore’s time at the school.

Ex-Michigan WR Anthony Simpson Speaks on How Players and Staff Were Blackmailing Sherrone Moore For Favors and Playing Time Because They Knew He Was RG3ing His Assistant Paige Shiver (Deleted Tweets) –> https://t.co/shxt8guXVt pic.twitter.com/829JDBAQnP — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 21, 2026

Former Michigan WR Anthony Simpson Says Players Threatened Exposing Moore’s Affair To Get Playing Time

In new developments, former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Anthony Simpson reportedly made shocking claims about how Moore’s alleged affair affected his playing time when he was at the school. Simpson transferred to Michigan from UMass before the 2025 season. But he didn’t play much, so he entered the transfer portal once more after receiving another year of eligibility.

Simpson claimed in a since-deleted post on X that his playing time was cut due to other players allegedly blackmailing Moore because of his extramarital affairs, according to an article by Sports Illustrated.

“If I kept my mouth closed no one would know that I was a part of a scandal that impacted the team and impacted my chance to add to my production in college,” he wrote on social media. “I tried to stay at Michigan but the ‘GM’ [Sean Magee] said there wasn’t a roster spot for me. God has plans for us all and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me. Thank you Michigan. “Targets vs non targets, I was the best slot receiver for Michigan and I was treated unfairly due to [Sherrone] Moore being blackmailed by players and staff members. Which jeopardized my opportunity to get on the field. Fastest player on the team and I won reps every day in practice. Only there for fall camp. Our team captains also advocated for me to play. I was denied fairness.”

Moore was fired by Michigan in December after the school said he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. He was later arrested after he allegedly stormed into the woman’s house and threatened to do harm to himself using some household utensils.

“My blood is on your hands,” Washtenaw County assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski has quoted Moore as telling Paige, whose lawyer has accused Moore of being abusive and dangerous.

Sensational stories involving OnlyFans models and alleged pay-for-play situations with social media vixens kept feeding the social media mill. Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to replace him as head coach.

Social Media Reacts To Former Michigan WR Accusations That Head Coach Sherrone Moore Was Blackmailed Into Giving Playing Time

Some fans came to Moore’s defense, even suggesting that the university is to blame for not identifying his vices and trying to get him some help. Others say Moore’s situation was blown up by media because he is Black.

“They only blackmailed him cuz he’s a black man, if he was a white dude having his way with fellow female colleagues they’d look tha other way, even joke about it with him if they bring it up,” said a fan on X in defense of the former Michigan head coach. “They took advantage of and enabled his weakness for white women. This brother needed help, but there was no one there to take that need seriously,” a fan on Facebook commented. Former Michigan HC Sherrone Moore returns to court on Thursday to answer to various charges. (Screenshot IG)

The peanut gallery took a front seat and also had popcorn. Some blamed Moore’s weakness, others tried to generalize about one race of people, piggybacking off of what ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said when the scandal first dropped back in December 2025.

“Sherrone Moore failed the Black community,” Clark said

Football fans on social media agreed with Clark to some extent.

“Allegations like these show how important accountability and transparency are in sports programs,” another netizen said. “He’s a weak man! Sad,” exclaimed one fan on X. “Black coaches don’t work long-term, not serious enough to handle the situation,” said one fan on X.

Once the bombshell was dropped it didn’t matter if Simpson erased it, internet sleuths and Wolverine fans started putting two and two together to make…Moore.

“This explains why Semaj Morgan wasn’t benched. I 100% believe Anthony,” said one accusatory fan on X”. “Semaj Morgan getting playing time makes so much sense now,” quipped another.

Sherrone Moore Returns To Court To Face Felony Home Invasion & Stalking Charges

While these accusations are shocking and further damage to Moore’s tattered reputation, the disgraced coach has more pressing matters to handle as he is returning to court today for the first time since being charged with vengeful acts against his alleged mistress after she blew the whistle on their years-long relationship.

He was fired for “inappropriate conduct.” Now, Moore, 39, is facing three charges, including felony home invasion and stalking. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and must wear a tracking device while free on bond.

An Ann Arbor, Michigan judge set a hearing for Thursday to get an update on the case. It’s been six weeks since Moore was fired and arrested. As the wheels of justice turn, next steps would be to schedule another hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial on the felony charge.

Moore, who played offensive guard from 2006-2007 at the University of Oklahoma before working his way up the ranks at Michigan, was on top of the world when the former player coached the Wolverines for two seasons as the successor to Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh won a national championship before leaving to become coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore’s career has been in a whirlwind of drama ever since his relationship with sidepiece Paige Shiver hit the media moshpit.