“Placing Him Under Arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer”: What Happened With Former NFL Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones After Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

There won’t be any legendary stories of rappers getting shot or gang members getting beat down by musicians or athletes following the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. However, you can always count on somebody acting up after one of these big-time events.

Former NFL star Pacman Jones is no stranger to run-ins with the law and odd situations that fill the social media moshpit as he has had many throughout his NFL career and after.



Former NFL player Adam PacMan Jones Was Arrested after striking a peace officer during an altercation following the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fiasco. (Getty Images/Screenshot TMZ)

Why Was Adam Pacman Jones Arrested After Tyson-Paul Fight?

Adam Jones, a former cornerback, was arrested after the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight early Saturday morning. He was one of many celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, who caught the action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but he found himself in serious trouble with the law shortly after.

According to reports, Jones was by several officers inside the Loews Arlington Hotel, which is next to the stadium. Known to act a fool at times, Jones is accused of public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

The Arlington Police Department confirmed that Jones was taken into custody early Saturday morning after authorities responded to a bar fight at the Live By Loews Arlington Hotel. The altercation was broken up by the time officers hit the scene, but according to the police report, “Jones continued approaching and yelling at the others involved.”

We know Pacman has a loose temper and he’s not afraid to mix it up going back to his legendary NFL days where he used to bring bags of money into the club and throw it at strippers.

Even in his OG stage, he’s willing to mix it after a few drinks.

“The officer stepped between them and told Mr. Jones that if he tried to fight again, he would be arrested,” the report reads. “A short time later, another fight broke out in the bar area, again involving Mr. Jones. While the officer and hotel security were working to separate the individuals involved, Mr. Jones hit the officer on her arm. At that point, she informed Mr. Jones was placing him under arrest for Assault on a Peace Officer.”

Adam Jones was reportedly still in custody as of Saturday morning.

“According to jail records, Pacman is still behind bars … with a bail amount of $319, which might sound low, but Pacman still needs to appear before a judge who could bump it up … considerably,” TMZ noted. Pacman Jones Has Lengthy History Of Police Encounters

Now 41, Pacman has a lengthy history of getting into sticky situations and violent outbursts.

In 2023, Jones was at the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky airport catching a United Airlines flight to Newark when he suffered an issue on the plane. Jones, who purchased his seat and the one next to him, couldn’t find a working outlet for his phone charger.

After claiming that his request to move to a different seat on the plane would result in the aircraft returning to the gate, things went awry. Police were reportedly called, and Jones was escorted off the flight, arrested, and taken to the Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

Nothing’s changed with Pacman, who was also filmed in 2018 getting into it with a guy in an airport as his baby’s mother desperately tried to intervene.

Bars and clubs are a popular source of Jones’ relapses, who once decked a guy in a bar and was sentenced to 180 days, but 150 of the days were suspended.

Dating back to his days at West Virginia when he beat a man with a pool cue, it was so easy to see that this type of thing would be happening to Pacman before he was even drafted. He received probation after a fight in West Virginia while he was still playing for the Mountaineers. The troubles would predictably continue with an arrest in July 2005 for assault and felony vandalism at a nightclub in Nashville.

In September 2005, Jones threw a fit outside of the annual Nashville Sports Council luncheon after being told he had to wait in line for his vehicle. He reportedly did not pay the valet, claiming he was broke.

A February 2006 arrest for marijuana possession was dismissed, replaced by charges of felony and misdemeanor obstruction of justice followed by the August 2006 arrest on disorderly conduct and public intoxication after an altercation in which he spat on a woman he accused of stealing his wallet.

That got him six more months’ probation.

A lover of the nightlife, his 2007 incident at a Las Vegas nightclub left a bouncer paralyzed; a dancer at the club was also allegedly assaulted by Jones.

Back then, Jones was at the height of his popularity and used to frequent various strip clubs carrying large trash bags of single-dollar bills. As a result of the incident, Jones was suspended for an entire 2007 season and part of the 2008 season as well. He had a civil judgment of $11 million levied against him, which he had to pay.

Pulled over by police time after time throughout his career, he once told an officer, “I hope you die tomorrow.”

Jones was a solid NFL player, who never lived up to his No. 6 overall billing. After being drafted by the Tennessee Titans, Jones was a good cornerback and even better returner who couldn’t seem to shake a stigma surrounding his off-the-field-issues.

He flashed potential in his first two seasons with four interceptions and 23 passes defended. Jones was also an über-talented kick and punt returner who had four return touchdowns while also gaining 1,618 yards on kick returns and 712 on punt returns.

In total, he had 17 interceptions (two returned for TDs), 97 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, 509 combined tackles, one Pro-Bowl selection, one All-Star selection

There were moments when Jones appeared to be getting his life in order and maturing, but they were short-lived.

Adam Jones Adopts Chris Henry’s Sons

On a Fox Sports Podcast, Jones revealed that he’d adopted former college teammate Chris Henry’s sons. Jones and Henry were teammates at West Virginia in 2003 and 2004. Henry tragically passed away in 2009 after he fell off the back of a pickup truck during an argument with his girlfriend. Henry was diagnosed with chronic CTE, following a brain scan after his death.

“We love each other hard. We cry together, we pray together. We do everything together over here,” he said, adding that both of Henry’s sons are “unbelievable athletes.”

There was a time when Jones was getting props from the public for changing his life around, especially when Henry committed to Ohio State University. Henry Jr. is in the class of 2026 and was the first player from that class to commit to OSU.

Jones always seems to get into at least one of these dust-ups a season. Maybe he misses the field and needs to get into something that can help release his misplaced energy. Because it seems that drama is always around the corner when Adam Jones is in the building.