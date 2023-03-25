Shaq Says Pacman Jones Put Them ‘Paws On ‘Em’ For Him During 2018 Atlanta Airport Scrap

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is in recovery from hip replacement surgery, but that didn’t stop the big man from calling into “The Pat McAfee Show” to chop it up with good friend Adam “Pacman” Jones. During Thursday’s show, O’Neal, who scared fans all over when he posted himself in a hospital bed last weekend, called in to chime in on the 2018 Atlanta airport incident where Adam “Pacman” Jones stood up for him against an airline employee.

The incident that took place in 2018 was Pacman Jones sleeping the employee after he attacked him first. But what we didn’t know is the reason for Pacman getting into it with the airport employee was because he disrespected O’Neal. Now that time has passed, the two can tell the story, with O’Neal telling the others this:

Ready To Spill

“The statute of limitations is up,” Shaq said. “Remember when Pacman had that altercation in the airport? He was really sticking up for me,” O’Neal said. “Pacman just said, ‘Hey man, you don’t talk to Shaq like that,'” Shaq said. “I had to get on my plane, and next thing I know, Pacman put them paws on ’em. “You whupped dude’s ass because he was disrespecting me,” Shaq said. “I appreciate you very much.”

"I can tell this story now.. @REALPACMAN24 was really sticking up for me when he had that altercation at the airport" ~ @SHAQ#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/jXe9iH3xDt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 23, 2023

Pacman Put Self At Risk With History Of Legal Troubles

From 2005-2018 Jones enjoyed a 14-year NFL career, but it was often marred with legal troubles. Never one to back down from anything, Jones’ name came up often in off-the-field legal happenings. His biggest incident being him inciting a melee at a Las Vegas strip club, which resulted in him being suspended for the entire 2007 season. Jones was also ordered to pay $11 million to the victims in the melee in a civil suit.

There were numerous disorderly conduct arrests that followed, as well as an arrest in Ohio in 2021 for allegedly kicking and punching a person in the head until they were unconscious.

In all Jones hasn’t always been the most clean-cut citizen, but his act of kindness following his career speaks volumes.

Airport employee picks fight with Pacman Jones, causes Pacman to drop his Popeyes, tries to attack Pacman, gets KO'd, gets arrested by police for attempting to assult Pacman, and then gets fired. And we all get to watch for free! pic.twitter.com/QrlvNeMz4H — Ben Booth (@TheBenBoothShow) July 11, 2018

Jones Adopts Former Teammate’s Sons

Jones and late Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry were teammates and very close friends in Cincinnati and in college at West Virginia. Henry’s surprising and unfortunate death in 2009 stung Jones to the core, and he vowed to help raise Henry’s sons. In 2021, Jones kept his word, legally adopting both of Henry’s sons, who are now taking early college visits with offers in hand.

It’s something Jones says he felt needed to be done, and he knows Chris Sr. would’ve wanted him to do.

