Chris Henry Jr., Son Of Late NFL WR, Commits To Ohio State; Adoptive Father Pacman Jones Says Junior Plays Like His Dad

Rising high school sophomore Chris Henry Jr., son of the late Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, has committed to Ohio State University. Henry Jr. is in the class of 2026 and is the first player from that class to commit to OSU.

Great to see: Chris Henry Jr, son of late #Bengals WR Chris Henry, has announced he is committing to Ohio State.



Former NFL Pro-Bowl CB @REALPACMAN24 has adopted Chris Jr. and his brother following the death of Chris Sr. in 2009 🙏❤



Ohio State actually made Chris Jr., a WR, an… pic.twitter.com/Jl0iP9A6h9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 29, 2023

Henry Jr.’s Father And Pacman Jones Were “Brothers”

“I’m committing to Ohio State, most definitely,” Henry said outside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday. “It just felt like a great day. To be here, it just made it feel (right). Brought my uncle to see, because he was the one telling me to slow down. I was ready. When I talked to Coach Day, it was like no point in waiting anymore. … It’s just hard to turn down. It’s perfect for me and it fits me.”

Henry Jr., who is the adopted son of his father’s former college teammate Adam “Pacman” Jones, is a 6-foot-5 185 pound receiver and was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American after his season at West Clermont. He caught 29 passes for 292 yards and five TDs.

Hello world !!! pic.twitter.com/gEq8sSmb8T — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) July 29, 2023

Jones and Henry’s relationship dates back to college where they starred at West Virginia. The two went from practice competitors, to best friends and brothers. Both had their share of trouble with the law throughout their NFL careers, and while Jones was able to turn his life around, Henry didn’t get the chance to. Henry died after falling out the back of a pickup truck in 2009.

Since then Jones has been checking in on Henry’s sons and eventually told their mother, Loleini Tonga, to move the family to Cincinnati so he could be closer to Henry Jr. and his brother and help raise them.

Jones Has Stepped Up As A “Father Figure”

Jones has been a big presence in their lives, involved in their schoolwork and football activities.

“I’ll tell you this,” Jones says, getting a bit heated. “I’ll be damned if these kids make the same mistakes I did.”

Ohio State has made drafting high end WR prospects a top priority under head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Jones says Henry Jr. plays like his father.

“The way he talks, the way he walks, the way he runs, it”s a spitting image,” Jones said. “If you go watch big Chris’ film, then watch little Chris’ film — man, it spooks you a bit.”

Henry Jr.’s decision to commit to Ohio State this early has its benefits. He can now play football and not worry about where he will sign and all the mounting pressure. It also gives him an opportunity to de-commit should Day and/or Hartline get fired before his freshman season.