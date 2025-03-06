‘Got Flewed Out One Time To Mexico…An A-list Actress’: Brandon Marshall Says Women Move Like Men When Dating Now, Making Celibacy Difficult



As former NFL wide receiver and podcaster Brandon Marshall slowly dips back into the dating scene after a life-changing celibacy journey, he says the dating game has totally changed since the former All-Pro wide receiver first hit the scene in 2006 with the Denver Broncos.

During his recent chat with “Swaggy Sie, The Encore,” the ex-NFL star explained that he was married for 14 years, which “protected” him from gold diggers, groupies and people in general, who might not have had the best intentions towards him. The “I Am Athlete” founder was previously married to Michi Nogami.

Now a bachelor once again, he believes women are definitely taking on a much more masculine role these days, especially in their pursuit of men.

“Hey, listen to me. The women are the new nig-s,” he told host Swaggy Sie before revealing that he’d been “flewed out” by a famous woman.

“I got flewed out one time to Mexico… This was an A-list actress,” he stated.

Famous men aren’t the only people who protect themselves with NDAs, back doors and secret entrances in order to build relationships. He never did reveal the name of that A-lister who desired him enough to fit the bill for a trip to Mexico, but according to Marshall, women of her caliber “know how to move,” when it comes to being discrete and protecting her privacy at all costs.

While these situations were adventurous and enjoyable, Marshall is staying deeply embedded in his faith and has been abstaining from sex for about two years as hopes to find another lasting relationship.

“Men, we don’t appreciate ourselves. We just give it to everybody. And like for me, I’m like, Nah. So I’m waiting,” he added.

Marshall was riding high with the “I Am Athlete” podcast before things went left with co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, who eventually teamed up with Ryan Clark to start the popular “The Pivot” podcast. Since then, Marshall’s professional and financial woes have made headlines, including a multi-million-dollar foreclosure case.

Despite some setbacks, he’s committed to finding a new bride that has the spiritual makeup he desires in a woman.

“I’m waiting for my wife. I’m waiting for my lady. You know what I’m saying? Like, I know how spiritual that is and like what I’m called to do…Now I know through my walk and my, you know, believing in God and Jesus, I know how valuable I am,” he explained.