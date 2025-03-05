‘It’s a Huge Risk’: Saquon Barkley Becomes First $20M Per Season Running Back In NFL History and Some Fans Think Philadelphia Eagles Overpaid

The running back position was being seriously devalued by league executives over the past few seasons. The narrative that the league was a pass-first league that didn’t need to pay exceptional running backs top dollar started to become an accepted philosophy when doing business.

It was the exact reason why Saquon Barkley left the NY Giants and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NY Giants valued unproven quarterback Daniel Jones enough to give him $160M, but tried to penny pinch Barkley, who was by far the franchise’s best player.

Philadelphia Eagles Give Saquon Barkley $41M Deal, Reset RB Market

Everything happens for a reason and after securing his Super Bowl win with the Eagles it was clear that one of Barkley’s destiny moments in 2024 was to reset the market for NFL running backs.

Which he did this week, agreeing to a two-year contract extension worth $41.2 million in new cash, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $36 million guaranteed with $15 million more in incentives.

The $36 million in guaranteed money is also the most ever by a running back on a contract of three years or less, per Over The Cap.

What a difference a year makes. Last offseason, Barkley was shunned by the downtrodden NY Giants who clearly underestimated his value. He then inked a three-year contract worth a base value of $37.75 million ($12.6 million APY) with $26 million guaranteed plus incentives with divisional rival Philly. Now, he’s got a whopping contract through 2028.

Saquon Barkley Becomes First $20M Per Year Running Back

After several seasons of productive running backs being told that the market had dropped and they were no longer a team’s financial priority in building a great offense, the crisp $20.6 million new-money average makes Barkley the first $20-plus million running back in NFL history.

Without Barkley’s historic season, Jalen Hurts wouldn’t be a Super Bowl MVP right now. Barkley tore the league apart, rushing for a league-high 2,005 yards on 345 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles make Saquon Barkley the first $20M per season running back with a two-year $41M deal coming off the Super Bowl. Some fans thought they overpaid. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The All-Pro also set a new single-season rushing record, including playoffs, with 2,504 yards, passing Terrell Davis. Playing behind the best offensive line in football definitely allowed his talents to shine and reminded us that aerial attacks are pretty, but ground and pound football can also result in explosive plays.

Social Media Reacts To Saquon Barkley’s Record Deal With Eagles

“Philly just secured a cheat code. NFC defenses better start game-planning NOW,” said one elated fan on X.

“Smart move by the Eagles…keeping their star instead of making a huge mistake!!,” said one fan taking a jab at Barkley’s former team.

Barkley’s big burst ability produced seven runs of 40-plus yards in the regular season and garnered the running back an Offensive Player of the Year award.

With Barkley having reset the market and Baltimore Ravens back Derrick Henry rushing for over 1,900 yards at the age of 30, the myth that the running back is any less important in today’s NFL has been put to rest.

Did Philly Overpay In New Saquon Barkley Deal?

“It’s a huge risk, but it is nice to see a team reward performance, especially at RB,” said one older NFL fan remembering when teams were built around the running backs. “I’m old enough to remember fantasy football where if you didn’t go RB-RB you were cooked.”

“Barkley was injured or nursing injuries every year except rookie and last season. We’ll see how this next season goes,” said another skeptic on X.

Some fans are doubtful that the 27-year-old who has battled injuries will stay healthy enough in these next two seasons to impact another championship run.

“Signing rbs to huge contracts always works out well for the teams that do that,” said one sarcastic X user, criticizing the new deal.

The ink is already dry, so all we can do is wait and see and you definitely can’t worry about the emotional reaction of fans and so-called analysts. There were even Eagles fans cursing the Barkley trade at this time one year ago.

But what we do know is that anytime Barkley has some success now, the Giants are going to catch some strays. And running backs are in season again in the NFL.