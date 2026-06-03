‘Slap a Blindfold On Him, Give ’em The Old First Rank Fire!’: White Nationalists Demonstrate Outside Court As Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial Begins

The first-degree murder trial of a Texas teenager Karmelo Anthony, accused of fatally stabbing another 17-year-old student from a rival high school at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025, began this week.

Jury selection began Monday at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas. Opening arguments will begin on Thursday if a jury is seated.

RELATED: ‘This Case Has Struck A Deep Nerve’: With Indictment Of Karmelo Anthony, Collin County DA Hopes To Bury Him Behind Bars For 99 Years

Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Stabbing Of Austin Metcalf

Presiding Judge John Roach has imposed a gag order in the case and restricted communication about the case because of the national attention it has inspired. In addition, he closed the courts, barring any electronics, including cellphones during the trial, and no photography, video recording, audio recording or livestreaming are allowed.

“Due to the significant public and media interest in this case, the Court finds that specific procedures are necessary to ensure the Defendant’s right to a fair and impartial trial, the orderly administration of justice, the safety and security of all participants, and reasonable public access consistent with constitutional requirements,” he wrote in an order on the trial proceedings.

The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony who is accused of stabbing fellow student and football player Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in April of 2025 has begun and jury selection is underway. (Instagram)

Where & Why Did Austin Metcalf Get Stabbed By Karmelo Anthony?

The deadly stabbing occurred at a Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2, 2025, during a track and field championship involving multiple schools in the district.

Police said Austin Metcalf, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, was stabbed during an altercation under his school’s tent in the stadium bleachers. Anthony, a then-17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School, was taken into custody and charged.

The incident between the two took place during a rain delay, where Anthony allegedly refused to leave a tent for Memorial High School track athletes at the Frisco Independent School District’s Kuykendall Stadium in Dallas. Per the arrest report, Anthony didn’t just refuse to move, he pulled a knife out of his bag and stabbed Metcalf in the chest as he attempted to remove him.

Anthony attends rival Centennial High School. Memorial High football players took exception to him being under their tent. The case set off a whirlwind of opinion and narratives surrounding race. Anthony being Black and Metcalf being white, created friction amongst culture and communities that the media leaned into heavily.

Once that news cycle passed back in April, both families have been trying to pick up the pieces, move forward and get what they believe is justice.

The arrest report by responding officers stated that they spoke to several witnesses, including one who reported the altercation started after Metcalf told Anthony to move out from under their team’s tent.

Social Media Reacts To Start Of Karmelo Anthony Trial

As the trail begins, social media users across the globe are locked in and still hold very strong and emotional opinions concerning the unfortunate incident.

“Standing your Ground is not a crime,” one fan said, defending Anthony.

“Free Karmelo,” said an account named The Black Tucker Carlson Jr.

Of course, the racial divide brings out all of the true feelings people have inside.

“Thank God he got to go to prom though. Why are blacks held to a different standard than other racial groups in this country?” one netizen cried.

“Death penalty,” one user bluntly stated.

“Precisely,” added another “Why should it fall on the taxpayers to cover this animals expenses for the next 5-7 decades? Just slap a blindfold on him and give’em the old “First rank fire! Second rank fire!”

The inhumane responses are indication of just how deep a chord this incident has struck throughout the country.

“You guys don’t see an issue with police murdering unarmed black people, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” another user boldly stated.

Witnesses Says Metcalf Touched Anthony First

According to the witness, Anthony allegedly reached inside of his bag and said, “Touch me and see what happens,” according to the arrest report. Once Metcalf grabbed Anthony to move him, initiating the physical contact, Anthony, whose lawyers have claimed he acted out of fear and in self defense, reportedly pulled out what the witness described as a black knife and “stabbed Austin once in the chest and then ran away,” the arrest report stated.

When the story hit the media full force, Anthony allegedly confessed to the killing and officers say he told them he was protecting himself, via the arrest report. Anthony was initially held on $1 million bond, which a Collin County judge reduced to $250,000.

Karmelo Anthony (L) and Austin Metcalf (R)

Once the situation hit the mainstream, media sites started creating their own versions of the story. GoFundme’s were started for both the Anthony and Metcalf family and social media wars ensued over who was to blame.

Anthony was ordered to house arrest and must be supervised by a parent or designated adult at all times and have no contact with Metcalf’s family, according to court records. He also needs prior court approval to leave the house, the court records show. In the midst of all the life-changing chaos Anthony did graduate from high school.

Donations poured in through GoFundMe and GiveSendGo accounts for people supporting the family of Austin Metcalf and those supporting the legal fund for Karmelo Anthony’s defense.

Karmelo Anthony Claims Self-Defense: Parents Under Attack

Prior to the gag order, Anthony’s family spoke out about the harsh treatment they were receiving from strangers, saying her family “has been under attack” since the incident.

“Whatever you think about what happened … my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” his mother, Kala Hayes, said. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial. Our son deserves the same rights under the law that everyone is afforded to,” she said.

Metcalf’s family called the heartbreaking scenario a “senseless” act of violence.

“It was really senseless. I don’t know why a person would do that to someone, just over that little argument,” Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, who was at the track meet, told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA. “Just doesn’t make any sense,” their mother, Meghan Metcalf, told reporters back in April. “Just because the kid was mad, my son is not here anymore, and I don’t understand it.” ‘It’s Not Gonna Do Him Any Good In Prison’: Reactions To Karmelo Anthony’s Graduation Plans While Facing Murder Charges Were ‘Sickening’

Anthony and Metcalf Both Graduated

Metcalf also would have graduated and his brother accepted a posthumous diploma on his bro behalf at his high school graduation on May 22.

The case has been marred by controversy, racial tension and threats, while drawing national attention, particularly on social media. Prospective jurors arrived at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney amid very tight security on Monday. As expected there were two different factions of demonstrators outside the courtroom. Some who held signs and waved flags on the perimeter of courthouse property. Others demonstrated in small groups, including about a half dozen white nationalists, according to reports. Another group was there to support Anthony.