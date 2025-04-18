“My 13-Year-Old Daughter Is Afraid To Sleep In Her Own Bed:” Karmelo Anthony’s Rep Calls Out Father Of Austin Metcalf For Appearing At Family’s News Conference

The Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf tragedy that’s taken the nation by storm added another layer to the saga on Thursday. With the family of Anthony speaking for the first time since Metcalf’s death at the hands of the accused 17–year-old football star, there was a surprise visitor in attendance.



Austin Metcalf’s Father Jeff Attends Karmelo Anthony Press Conference

Jeff Metcalf, the father of Austin showed up to the news conference, but per reports was eventually escorted out by Dallas Police.



Jeff Metcalf, the father of Austin showed up to the news conference held by the family of his son’s alleged murderer. Karmelo Anthony’s mom speaks out. (Screenshot Dallas News 4)

Metcalf’s appearance forced a 40-minute delay in the start of the presser which was led by Anthony’s representation, Dominique Alexander. An activist, Alexander is also listed as the president and CEO of Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) according to the organization’s website. He began the presser by questioning why Jeff Metcalf would show his face and be that close to Anthony’s family considering the current circumstances.



Alexander Questions Metcalf’s Character

“I want to start off this press conference to say something as a deep note. A deep note that I can tell America. What we seen at the beginning of this press conference. The father being at this press conference. These are my words, don’t quote anybody, is a disrespect to the dignity of his son.”

He went on to say, “it just shows you all the character. He was not invited. He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family.”

On Monday, Alexander and his team were able to get Anthony’s bond lowered from $1 million to $250K allowing him to be released from the Collin County jail and placed on house arrest.

Words from the mother of #KarmeloAnthony at today's press conference. pic.twitter.com/EP0PZneYRJ — Grindz TV  (@Grindz_TV) April 17, 2025

Mother Of Anthony Says Family Has Been Under Attack

“In the wake of this tragic incident, our family has been under attack. Whatever you think happened between Karmelo and the Metcalf boy — my three other children, my husband and I — didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” Kayla Hayes said.

“The lies and false accusations that have been said about us have been overwhelming and the lies put our family in danger,” Hayes added.

She even says that Anthony’s dad hasn’t been able to work amongst other things because of the many death threats directed at the family.

“His mental health has deteriorated day-by-day. We have endured death threats and my 13-year-old daughter is afraid to sleep in her own bedroom because of fear about what might happen to her.”

Anthony Expelled From School

As expected, Alexander mentioned that Frisco ISD has expelled Anthony from school for the remainder of the year.

“Karmelo Anthony is a 3.7 GPA student, and if he doesn’t even go to class for the remainder of the year, he would graduate. OK, we’ve asked that Frisco do not make a decision in this situation, but Frisco ISD has notified of their intent to expel Karmelo Anthony from school one month before his high school graduation. That just shows me that Frisco ISD is trying to push off the blame.”