‘Half of $140M For Six Month Marriage Is Nasty Work’: Rapper Amy Luciani Wants To Get Paid After Marrying Dwight Howard For Less Than A Year

When NBA legend and reality star Dwight Howard got married to (the other) Amber Rose, let’s be honest, everyone was confused.



We know Howard likes women, he has kids with several of them. However, reports of his sexual fluidity dominated the headlines more than any relationship of substance he may have been having with a woman.

The couple tied the knot out of the blue and anyone who took the under in Vegas concerning how long Howard would be married, won a lot of money.



Howard, now one of the main faces of Ice Cube’s 3 v3 Big3 league, is already getting a divorce as his wife filed for marriage termination just six months after the couple tied the knot.



Dwight Howard’s Wife Files For Divorce

Rose goes by the stage name Amy Luciani. She filed for divorce on July 1 in Georgia, claiming that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,”

Six months isn’t much of a relationship or marriage. Just long enough for Rose to request alimony and ask that the marital assets and property be “equally” divided.

Luciani Wants Half Of Howard’s $140M Fortune?

Not sure what assets Luciani wants to divide because the lukewarm artist entered the relationship worth $400K as of 2023. Howard is worth $140M and continued to rake in sums of money for his NBA legacy, charisma and other talents.



Social media chimed in on the announcement of the divorce with one fan saying,” Half of $140M for six months of marriage is nasty work. Where do I sign up?,” referencing Howard’s minute rice wife’s request for spousal support.

If you blinked you missed this relationship. A few months after Howard captivated the country with his dancing on “Dancing With The Stars” he announced his wedding with Luciani, who is known for her music career, having started in a girl group with her sisters and later launching a solo career. She released her debut EP, Amy’s World, in 2023. She also appeared on the reality television show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.



Dwight Howard Marriage To Rapper Amy Luciani Questionable From Jump

Nobody thought this would last long. It seemed calculated and contrived from the beginning. Some even accused Howard of marrying a “face” to hide his more well-known sexual desires.

Evidence that whatever arrangement they had going is over isn’t hard to find.

Rose has removed any pictures of Howard from her social media accounts. Their relationship was made public in December, with on Instagram. Rose also released a children’s book with Howard as her last name.

Howard’s personal life these days isn’t exactly that interesting to begin with. His 18 seasons in the NBA and future Hall of Fame induction is what keeps him in the social media mill. The eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season.

He rose to stardom as the franchise player for the Orlando Magic, who drafted him first overall out of Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2004.



He spent his first eight seasons with Orlando and led them to an NBA Finals in 2008, where they lost to Kobe’s Lakers. Howard also played for the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard has not publicly discussed the divorce filing, is in the middle of his first season with Ice Cube’s BIG3 League.

Good thing he recently reconciled after a decade’s long beef with Shaw because “Big Diesel” would surely have something to say about this six month relationship.