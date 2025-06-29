“You Was Trying To Sleep With My Sister” | Michael Beasley Confronts Dwight Howard For Thirsty Behavior

When we last seen Michael Beasley and Dwight Howard the two were going at it in the season opener of the BIG3 league which is owned by rap music and entertainment mogul Ice Cube. In the matchup, Beasley continually taunted and agitated Howard as his Miami 305 team handed Howard’s LA Riot team a tough season-opening loss.

The back and forth between the two former NBA stars on the court, seemingly stems from something Beasley said Howard did back in the day. During a recent episode of the BIG3 podcast, Beasley called out Howard for trying to hook up with his sister when Beasley attended a Top 100 camp that Howard, an NBA rookie at the time was a guest speaker at.

Michael Beasley welcomed Dwight Howard into The BIG3 by taunting him all night 👀



(Via @NBABuzzMikey, h/t @CourtsideBuzzX) pic.twitter.com/b14uol4iJm — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 15, 2025

Beasley Comes For Howard Who Vehemently Denies Any Wrongdoing

As the conversation turned to Beasley calling out Howard, the former Kansas State Wildcats legend who has no filter was blunt:

Beasley: “You was trying to f*** my sister.”

Howard: “ You lying bro.”

Beasley: “ Yes n**** her name is Sydney n****.”

Ice Cube: “ I didn’t know that. You know that is a deal breaker, bro.”

Beasley: “ I ain’t gonna sit here and lie I can call her right now.”

The two continued with Howard vehemently denying any of it, and Beasley standing ten toes down that it happened. So it’s safe to say some of the on court vitriol that Beasley displayed towards Howard in the game likely has everything to do with these accusations he’s making about Howard.

Michael Beasley on @theBIG3 podcast 🤣

"The first time I met LeBron, I was so nervous that he took it the wrong way & didn't want to be my friend and that hurt my feelings."



Dwight: "I met you in high school."

Beasley: "You was trying to f*** my sister!" pic.twitter.com/zajSLzbs40 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 27, 2025

Beasley Taking Advantage Of Limelight

B-Easy as Beasley is often referred to has been making the most of his post NBA career hooping opportunities. The former McDonald’s All-American Game MVP (2007), Big 12 Player of the Year (2008) and NBA All-Rookie First Team selection (2009) recently played former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson in a 1v1 for $100K.

The two mercurial but talented hoopers did their very best to sell the event which did well, but it was Beasley’s postgame comments that sent social media into a frenzy. In the aftermath of the battle, Beasley took to X to say this following Stephenson congratulating him on the win:

“I love you to the moon and back… Now grab a cigarette and a towel… We made a sex tape Kim K would envy.”

The last part of the response is what really made it go viral, considering Kardashian’s life has always been attached to a well-known sex tape.