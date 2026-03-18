‘She Seems To Be The One On Drugs’: Fans Aren’t Buying Dwight Howard Social Media Smear By Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife

Dwight Howard’s abrupt marriage to rapper Amber Rose, aka Amy Luciani, was doomed from the start. Luciani filed for divorce from Howard just six months after getting married, so there were signs that the relationship didn’t stand a chance. Reports also stated she was seeking a sizable support settlement from their brief union.

RELATED: ‘Half of $140M For Six Month Marriage Is Nasty Work’: Rapper Amy Luciani Wants To Get Paid After Marrying Dwight Howard For Less Than A Year

Amy Luciani Filed For Divorce Six Months Into Marriage: It Was Never Finalized

Rose filed for divorce on July 1, 2025, in Georgia, claiming that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Six months isn’t much of a relationship or marriage. Just long enough for Rose to request alimony and ask that the marital assets and property be “equally” divided.

The divorce filing by Luciani cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” She was also requesting an equal division of marital assets and property and seeking alimony. The split was confirmed by Luciani in a statement to The Shade Room.

For some reason, she changed her mind. Maybe Howard convinced her to stay, knowing that his pockets would be hit hard in a divorce. No matter why she stayed, it’s clear that it was a poor idea, because while Howard goes about his life attending Lakers games and doing him, Luciani has dropped another social media clip, playing the victim, badmouthing Howard and looking like she’s the one who actually needs some sort of counseling.



Dwight Howard Files For Divorce

While Amy Luciani raged on social media, Dwight Howard filed for divorce from his wife. The couple’s shocking marriage occurred on Jan. 11, 2025. In his filing, dated on March 9, Howard listed the couple’s marriage as “irretrievably broken” and noted there was “no hope of reconciliation.” She was served with papers on March 12.

In a latest post, a week after Luciani accused Howard of getting her child taken by CPS and being a drug addict, Dwight Howard’s wife says he canceled a multimillion-dollar TV deal that featured them together.

Luciani Says Dwight Howard Messed Up Multi-Million Dollar Deal For Them

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Dwight Howard’s wife says he canceled a multimillion-dollar TV deal featuring her. pic.twitter.com/6D8nA6pNjy — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2026

“I got off the TV show that I was on for four years because he didn’t want me doing the show but now it’s like he is just fully financially…he took over my car note, he took over everything. I got rid of my business phones. I’m on his phone plan; both phones are under him. My insurance is on his….,”Luciani said in a video. “And I’m thinking the whole time I have a husband that wants to be a provider, so I was willing to do it. My mom’s husband provides for her the same way. He just works a regular job…but then like a year later if you get mad you can cut the phone off. He does that. He’ll mute the phone. He can’t cut my insurance off, but he’s literally backed my car back into the garage and told me to go catch an Uber. He’s the breadwinner,” she concluded.

The other voice in the video, which seems to be a police officer, asked her if she has her own credit cards.

She said, “yeah but I get all my money from him (Howard).” “We just scored our first TV show. We were supposed to get a million dollars apiece, we were supposed to be in LA tomorrow. My husband emailed them and canceled the show. I had no idea,” she complained.

By Rose’s account, it sounds like Dwight Howard is very controlling and wants to be the provider while treating his wife like a kept woman with no resources of her own. She accuses Howard, worth reportedly $140M, of taking over all of her finances, which has left her in a vulnerable position and totally reliant on him.

The saga continues. We haven’t heard from Howard because he’s not saying anything on the matter. He’s letting his “wife” do the talking.

Dwight Howard and Luciani Using 911 Often During Rocky Relationship

In 911 audio — obtained by TMZ last week (March 13) — Howard is heard telling a dispatcher about an apparent theft at his Georgia mansion … saying a “female” left the home with the items “in a gray Camaro.”

The former NBA star claimed Luciani had taken several of his personal items, including his phone, jewelry, and the wedding ring.

A 911 call Luciani made to police accusing Howard of locking her out of the estate and harboring 1,000 weapons in the house has also surfaced.

Dwight Howard's wife Amber blasts him in a 911 call claiming 1,000+ weapons in were in the house. pic.twitter.com/xWYKl81gks — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2026

Fans Have Little Sympathy For Luciani

The responses to this entire ordeal have not been favorable for Luciani no matter how many videos she posts painting Howard as a menace.

“Dwight Howard and Amber behind closed doors just became a 911 call and a headline simultaneously and neither of them comes out of this looking stable,” said one fan. “Why don’t she just leave because all she’s doing is attention seeking behavior at this point and she was fine with it before they got married,” another fan commented on X. In reference to her claim that Howard had an arsenal, one fan said: “He’s a collector and has permits…she’s just trying get him in trouble…she’s a gold digger.” “No drugs but you went on the internet and said it was drugs in the bag you was holding up girl bye,” one netizen quipped.

Fans Thinks Amy Luciani Is Using

What a mess. Luciani should have finalized that initial divorce attempt. Sounds like she’s going out of her mind and Howard is holding all the cards.

“She seems to be the one on drugs,” one fan commented on X. “Yeah she’s on drugs for sure!” another agreed.

Whatever is happening with Luciani, fans are very leary of her stories, which is unusual because most of the responses in these domestic situations tend to place the blame on the man. Stay tuned for more details.