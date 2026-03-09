‘CPS Been Here Three Times In Three Months’: Dwight Howard’s Wife Amy Luciani Blames His Drug Abuse For Getting His Daughter Removed From Home 

NBA legend Dwight Howard, whom many feel was snubbed from the league’s inaugural Top 75 list, has had his share of off the court drama in retirement. According to Amy Luciani, the wife of Howard, the former three-time DPOY and eight-time All-NBA big man has a serious drug problem.

In a video posted to social media a sobbing and seemingly distraught Luciani is pleading that Howard and his personal struggles have caused his daughter to be removed from the couple’s home.

“CPS has been here three times in less than three months,” she said.

Amy Luciani cries as she says CPS took her daughter because of her husband, Dwight Howard, who she says has a cocaine problem, showing a bag of cocaine allegedly owned by him.

Luciani Shows Big Bag Of Purported Cocaine In Video

During the video Luciani revealed a big ziploc bag of what she presented as cocaine, saying that’s Howard’s problem. She followed that with this short dissertation on what’s going on.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help,” she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help.” She later added, “This is what I’m losing my marriage to,” while pointing toward the bag. Luciani also claimed she had been attempting to support Howard despite the situation, stating, “He is spiraling and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.” “My Husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months,” she wrote. “Three days ago, they were called again and they left with our daughter.”

Luciani even mentioned that she’s contacted police on a few occasions during their short but thus far very tumultuous union.

Dwight Howard’s Ex Royce Reed Chimes In

Luciani’s video and claims got his ex Royce Reed talking. Reed was previously laughed at when she mentioned these sort of things about Howard during their also tumultuous relationship. Reed took to Instagram to say this about the mess that’s been brewing in the Howard/Luciani marriage.

“Who’s laughing? This is sad AF!” she wrote. “These kids never should’ve been in his custody and she knew that! Look at the past! She allowed it, she condoned it, she participated in it… Crying now because she caught him lying on her is selfish AF! If it was about the kids she should’ve opened her damn mouth a long time ago instead of leaving them for weeks to fend for themselves while you went on trips overseas! Y’all can kiss my a** with that ‘you shouldn’t gloat,’ ‘why are you laughing at someone’s downfall,’ ‘you should’ve been quiet’ BULLS**T! No one is laughing.”

Reed has one son with Howard, Braylon, who’s also the former NBA legend’s oldest child at 18.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to fire away at Luciani’s video:

“CPS is not going to take your children from you because he is an addict. If you are a safe parent, with boundaries, they would be immediately left to your care,” a fan said.

“Sis definitely took a couple bumps be hitting that camera,” another fan said.

“The way she handles that bag, got me side eyeing her too,I’m just saying, no gloves, all kinds of dust and you’re sniffling and inhaling the by product. Chi, a whole mess, protect the children, Lordt,” a fan spewed.

“I’m not sure why anyone in their right mind would marry him after everything royce revealed about him…That man is a DL monster!” another fan quipped.

“I don’t feel sorry for her at all. She knew who he was and what he was into and lied for him. Now that the heat is on her, she wants to distance herself. The way she mocked Royce is why she’s in this situation now. She should’ve left him when she had the chance,” another fan mentioned.

Howard has been clamoring for another NBA opportunity, while it was already far-fetched these type of accusations won’t help his cause.