“He Not Beating The Allegations”: Fans Think Dwight Howard’s Dancing With The Stars Cha-Cha Confirms Zesty Rumors

Fans on social media overwhelmingly consider one of Dwight Howard‘s recent appearances on “Dancing With The Stars” a total flop. From the outfit to his dancing efforts.

One of the former NBA star’s latest performances led to a jokes; memes and comments about Howard’s ridiculous arrangement of outfit, hair and facial expressions.

The episode marked the return of “DWTS’ after a week off for the vice presidential debate, and regardless of the quality of his performance, Howard was the talk of the town after.

Prior to the competition, all contestants were deemed safe from elimination, so Howard and his miniature-sized partner Daniella Karagach went all in on their theme for the night, which was “Soul Train” and the tandem performed a cha-cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind and Fire.

‘DWTS’ Judges Destroy Dwight Howard’s Cha-Cha Performance

The choreography wasn’t bad, but the look was a miss. Especially the wig. The judges also ripped the routine. His biggest supporters were the audience who booed the scores and a few faithful followers on social media.

Everybody else indulged in the comedy. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that Howard’s performance was “hard to watch.”

She also told him to tone down his expressions while still enjoying his dancing. Guest judge Rosie Perez praised Howard’s passion but said he needed to improve his technique.

Judge Derek Hough gave Howard a low score of 5.

As difficult as it must be for the 5-foot-7 Karagach to put together a winning routine with the 6-foot-10 Howard, the eight-time NBA All-star was enthusiastic, energetic and very much into it.

Social Media Clowns Dwight Howard DWTS Appearance

The judges weren’t that impressed, however, as Howard and his partner received a score of 23 out of 40, which placed them near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Other competing athletes included rugby star Ilong Maher, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola and gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, who were all able to accumulate 30 points.

Howard got a better score in his debut dancing salsa to a rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”

His outfits got more love too.

Howard and Karagach performed a pasod to “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith on Tuesday night, and that routine also got much better response.

The unforgettable cha-cha performance continues to haunt him.

Clutch Point shared a funny photo of Howard with the caption, “Who’s this? Wrong answers only.”

Fans quickly started the joke barrage.

“Dwight Howard in His NATURAL form,” one X user said.



Dwight Howard in his NATURAL Form🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rill is rill (@morrill_h) October 8, 2024

“Dwight Diddy” responded another fan who couldn’t refrain from his daily Diddy reference.

Another chimed in by calling Dwight “Puff Howard”

Fans tried desperately to use Howard’s appearance as proof of boiling hot rumors that he is bisexual.

“He not beating the allegations,” joked a fan.

The good thing about “DWTS” is that as long as you’re not eliminated you live to dance another day. It’s similar to pro sports in that way. Howard is a free spirit, so he won’t let some jokes on social media crush his confidence.