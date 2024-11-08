‘The Most Down Low Is Usually The Most Serious, Strongest, Angriest’ | Unfiltered Gilbert Arenas Goes Diplomatic When Put On VladTV Hot Seat About Dwight Howard’s Sexuality

Following a very good NBA career former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has made a nice niche in the podcast world. The outspoken former dynamic scoring guard has hit the road running with his “No Chill Gil” podcast and “Gil’s Arena,” show which takes place in his basement.

The guy affectionately known as “Agent Zero” or “Hibachi” from his time in Washington where he always seemed to have flare for the dramatic, has never shunned away from a conversation.

It’s well-known if you want the answer ask Gil, and that’s exactly what DJ Vlad did during Arenas’ appearance on his podcast. Vlad, another outspoken talking head, asked Arenas about his close friend and former NBA big man Dwight Howard’s sexuality.

“How you gonna stop me?! I got 3 DPOY awards!”



Dwight Howard and Brandon Jennings go off over who would win 1-on-1 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mWar1RlVtV — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 28, 2024

Usually Out-Spoken Gilbert Arenas Goes Silent When Vlad TV Asked About Dwight Howard Sexuality Mystery

Amongst a bevy of topics during Arenas’ interview came a question about Howard’s sexual preference, with Vlad saying this to Arenas.

“I interviewed his [Howard’s] baby mother, Royce Reed, and she told a bunch of very interesting stories about parties with every pronoun in attendance,” Vlad said. “And listen, my man who books a lot of interviews for us, he did an interview with him [Howard] and asked him flat out if he was gay, and he didn’t really answer the question.”

To which Gil replied, “When it comes to teammates, you have to respect the process of whatever they’re going through. It’s not my job to push the envelop on trying to figure out if it’s true or not. … Look, I think with stuff like that, if you’re on the down low, you want to come out on your own and not be forced out. Who knows?” “Yeah, but that don’t mean you’re ready for it, Arenas added. “[When you’re a celebrity] you can’t get in front it, because someone forced you to do it. … The person who is the most down low in the locker room is usually the most serious, strongest, angriest.”

For a while Howard’s sexuality has been in question, but Gil did his best not to say something that would put Howard’s business out, while also keeping it a buck in his overall response.

Gil Spoke Up On Howard’s NBA Top 75 Snub

When the NBA revealed its Top 75 list in October 2021, one very noticeable admission was not having Howard a former three-time DPOY on the list. For a four-to-five year stretch Howard was easily the best two-way big man in the league and deserved to make the list over a handful of others who did. At the time of the announcement Arenas called it “mind boggling” and he blamed the media for having too much power.

Arenas says Howard’s career numbers put him closer to the Top 25, so him not being in the Top 75 is asinine.