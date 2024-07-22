“They Don’t Even Have Shoes!”: Gilbert Arenas Goes On Offensive Rant After Team USA Men’s Basketball “Almost Lost To Some Africans” 

The near-loss that Team USA almost suffered against 43-point underdog South Sudan in an Olympic exhibition warm up, inspired plenty of opinions and conversation from the leading NBA podcasters.

Gilbert Arenas is no stranger to saying the most off the wall and sometimes offensive things. He was a very good player and known for his unconscious shooting touch, but he often has no tact when it comes to discusses the hot topics of the times.

Arenas took his disrespect to next levels in an unfiltered and highly-xenophobic rant following Team USA’s narrow victory on his “No Chill” podcast. LeBron James’ last second layup helped the heavily-favored compilation of NBA greats escape by 1 point.



Gilbert Arenas Launches Into Xenophobic Rant About South Sudan

“We got the males, almost lost to some Africans,” Arenas said. “The king had to save us. I know the LeBron haters are mad.” “We almost lost to the ahi-ahi tribe,” he continued. “This is crazy. Man, Embiid over there god d— throwing the game. He throwing the game for his cousins and s—. We ain’t supposed to be losing to air up there. Come on man, cool running. We not supposed to lose to the cool runnings team.”

“They don’t even have shoes!” Arenas ranted. “They get their shoes from America. We gotta ship them shoes. They don’t even have basketball rims, dog … we losing to people, they got baskets in the basket. They shooting on f——- peach baskets in dirt, no shoes.”

Arenas’ disgust with the situation was shared by many sports analysts and talking heads. His demeaning attitude towards the people of South Sudan, however, was Gil being Gil.

Gilbert Arenas Once Terrorized Nick Young’s Son

It was probably just more of what he considers his unique humor. This coming from a guy who went to former NBA player Nick Young’s home after he broke up with rapper Iggy Azalea and proceeded to taunt Young on camera and mentally and physically torment Young’s son.

He also recently called Young’s son “trash” in basketball. He also was the one who said WNBA players should just let Caitlin Clark eat and score as many buckets as she wants, for the good of the league.

So, his attack on Sudanese players is typical Gil. As long as he has a platform, he’s going to do him.