‘Stems From The Fact He’s Unapologetically Black’: Comedian Gary Owens Tells RG3 Why Deion Sanders and LeBron James ‘Nepo Babies’ Get So Much Public Backlash

It’s no mystery that Shedeur Sanders evokes a wide range of emotions in people, same as his father, Deion Sanders did when he was scorching the NFL, doing rap videos, flaunting his decadent lifestyle and dominating on the field. Deion even found time to play Major League Baseball and play in a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 1992. He had nicknames such as “Prime Time” and “Neon Deion,” as far as the cornerback position goes, some even refer to him as “GOAT.”

All of the work he’s put in his entire life making the sport of football an incredible and entertaining experience for paying fans and generating billions for owners while only getting a small percentage of what he was truly worth to corporate America at the height of his fame, has given way to an often venomous tone towards the man that is now a Power 5 football coach at Colorado, battling health issues.

And it has led to the obvious blackballing of his very talented son, Shedeur Sanders, who after an historic college career, fell to the fifth-round of the draft and is buried on the bench for a 1-4 Cleveland Browns team. Everybody has an opinion on Deion and Shedeur.

Bronny James Continues To Take Shots From Being Prince To A King

As the NBA season kicks back into gear, Bronny James makes an inauspicious return with a 1-for-12 shooting performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason opener.

“I felt like they were pretty good shots,” James said of his looks. “I didn’t rush, wasn’t forcing anything. I didn’t have my legs under me as much as I wanted to, so I left a lot of them short. But most of them were online and I felt like I could have made them. I took some good shots.”

People couldn’t wait to get online and rip Bronny to shreds. The son of LeBron James has been under a heated microscope ever since he was selected with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 Draft and given an $8M guaranteed contract.

Nepotism is a word that is thrown around plenty these days. Comedian Gary Owens joined Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete on a podcast to talk about the public’s often negative infatuation and disdain for Shedeur Sanders, Bronny James and the way their father’s handled their journey to the pros.

Comedian Gary Owen on why some people hate what Deion Sanders and LeBron James did for Shedeur, Shilo and Bronny,



“Because their kids ain’t shit. What are your kids doing? I wanna see what your kids are doing.”



Full HILARIOUS Episode w/ @garyowencomedy ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/PvjZi1Ssov — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 6, 2025

Comedia Gary Owens On “Why Some People Hate Deion and Shedeur Sanders So Much”?

“I don’t know why they hate Deion,” Owens, who has had a very public and tumultuous relationship with a Black woman for years, responded to a question by Greta.” When you’re around them you’re getting it. If my son was gonna play ball I’d be like, ‘Go with Deion’ because I know he really does care about those kids. So I don’t know where it comes from. I think it stems from the fact he’s unapologetically Black.”

Owens Says “You Can’t Be Him So You Don’t Understand”

“Yeah I wore the chains. Yeah I was cocky. But he was the best at what he did. Then he goes and turns Jackson State around, Name one player on Jackson State since he left. I cant…before he was there or after I dont know. But I was watching Jackson State when he was there. I think that’s what it is. You can’t be him, so you’re like, ‘I don’t understand it.”

Owens says Deion has a flair that makes it hard to not get engulfed in his energy when in close proximity.

“Look at the white players that react to him. His white players are like, ‘I’d run through a wall for this dude’… or crying he’s like a father to me. It’s not just the Black players he’s doing it to.” “A lot of it is because he’s a Black, Black guy. He’s got the chain everything. So I think that’s where it comes from.”

“Why Do They Hate On Shedeur Like That?”

Being Deion’s son, “has something to do with it,” Owens said. “ He did the watch thing. He’s cocky a little bit.”

“The good thing is there’s no unhappy ending here. It’s just like when Shilo got cut. They were like, he’s going to be fine. I said, ‘Welcome to your new wide receivers coach at Colorado.’” “He’s going to have a job. You know what I mean? Nepotism is not dead and I;m not mad at it.”

Speaking of Nepotism: RG3 Asks Owens Why Are People Mad That LeBron James Set Bronny Up For Success

“Why are people mad that LeBron set Bronny up for success but they don’t get mad at any number of the high level CEOS or comedians or business people, producers in Hollywood and they all set them up,” RG3 asked.

RG3’s co-host and wife, Greta interjected that, “Adam Sandler has his kids in every movie.”

Owens’ blunt response drew chuckles from the Griffins.

Owens Says Unlike Most Celebrity Brats, Bronny & Shedeur Have Earned Their Way

“Cause their kids ain’t sh*t,” Owens responded, suggesting that they need the help because they have no special qualities or talents outside of being the children of celebrities. “That’s why.”

Owens also agreed with RG3, pointing out that journalists and media members often bring their kids into the fold at various publications, stations and websites so they can follow in their footsteps and have an easier transition through life. Owens did clarify that you have to have skills, especially in pro sports to compete. Nepotism alone won’t get you there.

“(Bronny) didn’t get real special treatment (compared to the other occupations mentioned). You still have to be able to ball to play in the NBA,” Owen said.

Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders are two of the most polarizing figures in the sports world. Their existence seems to really bother folks over 45 years of age, but they are wildly popular with Gen Z and their careers are just getting started. Both will be around for a while, so people need to stop hating and get used to it. Especially if they just don’t understand it as Owens explained.