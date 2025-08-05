‘This Is Why Cleveland Is a Trash Organization and Never Wins’: Fans Savagely React To QB Shedeur Sanders Ranking Last On Browns Depth Chart

The circus in Cleveland continues to roll along. While franchises rise and win Super Bowls and develop franchise quarterbacks and perennial playoff teams, Cleveland sputters along each season with minimal hope to compete with the big dags of the AFC. Getting to a point of respectability is still a goal in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns: Three Winning Seasons Last 22 Years

However, they decided to put themselves into this Shedeur Sanders mess and then become co-conspirators in the talented quarterback’s demise. In a previous article, I mentioned that GM Andrew Berry must have a master plan in dealing with Shedeur Sanders. Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam has already come out and told everyone that Shedeur was not his pick. He didn’t give any valid football reasons why.

Guess he didn’t want anyone to think he crossed the blackball line. Drafting Shedeur in the fifth round made the entire situation around Shedeur look like a comedy show to those who are being honest about the way the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award winner was treated by NFL teams and scouts.

The Cleveland Browns have had more coaches and quarterbacks than anyone can remember and just three winning seasons in the past 22 years. Talk about getting a pass for your futility and ineptitude, poor talent evaluation and a consistent losing culture. The Browns sell out the stadium no matter how bad the franchise is. When they are decent, as the organization has been since Andrew Berry took over in 2020, then it seems everyone involved with the organization — from the owners to the fans — gets delusional.

Shedeur Sanders Last On Cleveland Browns QB Depth Chart?

Cleveland had a chance to get the steal of the draft but after the release of the team’s first unofficial depth chart, Shedeur Sanders is the last man listed in a quarterback room that is one of the worst in the league. He put up better numbers than any other QB in camp, but critics will move the goal post and say he didn’t take first-string reps.

HIGHEST COMP % & MOST TDS….BUT SHEDEUR IS 4TH ON THE DEPTH CHART?! WHAT HAPPENED TO BEING MERIT BASED?! @Browns WHAT ARE Y'ALL SMOKING?! CAUSE YOU CAN'T SAY HE DIDN'T OUTPERFORM THEM…



S/O @BeanSealed for the graphic pic.twitter.com/DeCkqhmJO5 — Sly Cooper (@TornadoMcRae) August 5, 2025

Another slap in the face for a player, who by all accounts, performed no worse than second at camp. Sanders is the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart. Joe Flacco is the No. 1 quarterback, followed by Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. The depth chart simply reflects how reps have been distributed during training camp and what units each quarterback has seen time with. They have tried to keep Shedeur with the players unlikely to even make the team, so he’s had to do what he always does and use his talents to elevate inferior talent around him. Same thing he did in stops at unheralded Jackson State and with a nine-win Colorado team who was 1-10 the year prior to his arrival. In camp, Sanders has worked exclusively with backups and saw minimal time against the starting defense.

Fans Cram To Understand What The Fumbling, Bumbling Cleveland Browns Are Doing With Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland fans will ride for their team, and some are foolish enough to have gotten drawn into the “De-Deionization” of Shedeur, so much that they take pleasure in him telling his dad, who is recovering from bladder replacement surgery due to a cancerous tumor, to stay away from camp. Even though his dad is just thinking it could be one of the last times that he sees his son in action.

Shedeur keeps sacrificing and trying to ingratiate himself to an organization that doesn’t represent what he’s about; winning and leading positive change. Fans with sense, can’t understand what Cleveland is doing.

“The three QBs ahead of 12 (Sanders) are horrible. Tanking the seasons,” one fan said. “Feel bad for Cleveland and the vets. They deserve to win.” Another added, “This is not a serious organization.” “What is the point of drafting 2 QBS to start OLD [expletive] FLACCO,” a fan added. “Smh.” “This is why Cleveland is a trash ass organization and never wins anything lol I don’t feel sorry for them at all,” said I definitely want Shedeur to prove them wrong. It started to look like collusion the way the draft went.”

Rapper Luke Blasts Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland Browns

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that the order in which the quarterbacks take reps in practice shouldn’t be overanalyzed. But any hope that they would take a serious look at Shedeur as a starter– at this juncture – seems to be a fairy tale and false hope.

Rapper Luke continues to believe that Shedeur is getting the short end of the stick from the Browns organization.

NFL owners draft Shedeur Sanders in the 5th thinking they’d break him. NOT



The day after his dad reveals he almost died,

He goes 9-9.



Brown’s response? Roll out the owner to say he didn’t want him. That’s like telling a kid you’re a mistake. Can’t break him he’s built differ — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) July 30, 2025

“NFL owners draft Shedeur Sanders in the 5th thinking they’d break him. NOT The day after his dad reveals he almost died, He goes 9-9. Brown’s response? Roll out the owner to say he didn’t want him. That’s like telling a kid you’re a mistake. Can’t break him he’s built different.”

What Kind Of Preseason Reps Will Shedeur Sanders Get In Debut?

The Browns have a method to their madness, but nobody can figure it out yet. Counting on 40-year-old Joe Flacco to lead you into the season is a fool’s move and in the AFC it won’t wash. Only a Browns fan would buy that plan of action because they are used to mid to awful QB play and coming up short.

The actual preseason rotation won’t be revealed until the first preseason game on August 8. Reports say that both Sanders and Gabriel will see significant time against the Carolina Panthers, so that’s when Sanders will get to show his stuff to the world for the first time as an NFL player.

“I’d say we’re working through it,” Stefanski said. “We’ll hold some guys out of the game, but we’re looking forward to the game. That’s the fun part for our players to get down there and compete against the Panthers on Wednesday (in a joint practice) and compete against them Friday night. But we will hold some guys out.”

For Sanders, it’ll be his first opportunity to build some momentum and make some headway on the depth chart.

“Reps, I think that’s pretty much it — just reps,” Sanders said of what his hopes are for that debut.

Browns Navigating Injuries With Quarterbacks

Want to destroy a quarterback room with the quickness? Let them join the Cleveland Browns. Not only is the quarterback room a mess and in the eyes of many unfair, but a few injuries have also already crept in.

Kenny Pickett has missed time with a hamstring injury and remains limited. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel is experiencing hamstring soreness, and Sanders sat out team drills on Saturday after self-reporting arm soreness. Sanders attributed the soreness to his inconsistent reps and having to deal with his arm getting cold from standing around.

“It’s just adjusting to starting and stopping, honestly,” Sanders explained about the difference between camps in Cleveland and Colorado. “Sometimes you go in hot. Then, you’ll wait for a second and get cold. “Then get back hot and get cold again. My arm and body weren’t used to that. It’s just an adjustment.”

Stefanski continues to feed his fans the same old tired lines.

“Injuries are a part of this game. They’re frustrating from the standpoint of when you lose a guy for a good amount of time you feel that’s tough on the players,” Stefanski said. “But the dealing with injuries, adjusting because injuries, that’s just part of the game.” Will Shedeur Get A Fair Shake?

After the Panthers, the Browns will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Cleveland wraps up its preseason slate with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hopefully Shedeur gets a fair crack at some real reps. Will Flacco surely to be treated with kit gloves until the season starts and Kenny Pickett dealing with nagging injuries that are keeping him out, Shedeur and Gabriel will get a chance to show what they’ve got. Let’s see if it matters one way or another because Cleveland is not an organization anyone can trust to make the right decision. Hating Shedeur Sanders won’t change the facts.