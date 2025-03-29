Bronny James Has Bright NBA Future: The “Nepo Baby Who Didn’t Deserve The Opportunity,” Silences His Doubters

People that called LeBron James out on his perceived “nepotism” were blocked on social media and removed from memory. But he couldn’t block out Stephen A. Smith from the television, social media and airwaves, so he decided to deal with that issue up close and personal at courtside of a Lakers game.

From that moment, the sports news cycle has been dominated by back-and-forth exchanges between James and Smith. Meanwhile Bronny stays silent and uses the criticism and the drama surrounding his NBA worthiness “as fuel” to accomplish bigger things.



After much criticism and doubt from the NBA community, media and players, Bronny James has been showing skills that suggest he will be a solid NBA player. (Getty Photo/William Liang)

Bronny James Goes Off, Scores 17 Points In NBA Then 39 Points In G League

As bad as Bronny looked in early season NBA and G League play, he’s clearly weathered the storm and is beginning to show some signs that he can eventually be an effective starting player in the NBA.

In a span of a week, Bronny dropped 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA game Then, three days ago he went back to the G LEague and scored a career-high 39 points on the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Nwo perceptions are changing. So while his dad is clanging cymbals and drawing all of the attention, young Bronny is silently carving himself into a legit NBA player. One who can get buckets too Not a defensive specialist with no perimeter game as some suggested.

You can’t blame a son for his father’s sins. Once you get past the jealousy and righteous indignation thrown at Bronny James’ NBA journey and the drama that his polarizing and iconic father carries with him like a looming shadow, the boy ain’t half bad.

Social Media Is Still Split On Bronny James

Being the 55th pick of the draft doesn’t mean you’re considered an instant star. Or even guaranteed to make the squad. In Bronny’s case, it was already written that he would get drafted and receive an $8M fully guaranteed, four-year contract. People within and outside of the NBA family weren’t happy with the coddling that Bronny got. The way he was able to take the court with the Lakers to create an historical moment with his dad. The way LeBron told everyone what he was going to do and how it was going to go down, and didn’t care how anyone felt about it. Therefore, his lack of ability was probably exaggerated because of the way everything went down

Some fans still aren’t buying what they are seeing with their own eyes.

“He averages 17 shots a game- that’s second all time for a rookie in the g league.” said one fan on X.

“Literally has more looks than almost everyone that has ever played in the g.

Incredible,” said another.

“Why is scoring the main focus on whether or not someone played a good game,” asked a fan who was unimpressed with Bronny’s recent scoring explosion.

Another hater discredited the competition of the G League: “G league. Not the same. For example this man was selected in the 2nd round 53rd pick and has great games in the G league but after 2 years and averaging 25 pts per game in the g league still can’t crack the NBA …..

G league. Not the same. For example this man was selected in the 2nd round 53rd pick and has great games in the G league but after 2 years and averaging 25pts per game in the g league still can’t crack the NBA ….. pic.twitter.com/5FfvMEXqcJ — Celts4eva33 (@celtsforeva) March 25, 2025

NBA Fans Starting To Believe In Bronny James After Recent Scoring Barrage

Despite some wise cracks, those naysayers were overwhelmed by fans who are now warming up to the son of LeBron James.

But did anyone say he was undeserving of being drafted? I highly doubt it. You let the media and fans tell it, Bronny wasn’t good enough to sniff either league, yet here we are.

The “nepo baby who didn’t deserve the opportunity,” continues to silence his doubters.

It’s not as if Bronny was getting major minutes to adjust quickly to the NBA game. He was thrown into the fire a year after suffering a heart attack in college and not expected to play huge minutes as he developed. In addition to the medical pressure, Bronny was in the line of fire, especially from those who haven’t been a fan of his dad and now had an opportunity to take shots through Bronny

That’s basically what he accused Stephen A. Smith of doing, but the conversation has since gone off the rails and taken on a life of its own.

While LeBron James Trolls Stephen A. Smith, Bronny Quietly Builds A Career

With all of the drama and personal attacks, the one glaring component is that Bronny James is not settling on riding his dad’s coattails to his next position in life. Bron got him in the door, but it’s evident Bronny is putting the work in and figuring out exactly what role he will play in this NBA.

Nothing about playing pro basketball is easy, but all of the intangibles and obvious skills that the Lakers claimed they based his draft position on seem to be legit. How bad can this kid be. Al ot of folks ignored his GOAT pedigree and were hoping for the young man to fail just because they cant; stand his dad.

Thank goodness that we are all individuals able to live our own lives and don’t have to be married to the sins or achievements of our fathers or the path they walked. Bronny has accepted that the scrutiny comes with the territory, and you’d be lying if he hasn’t met the challenge head on with humility and focus.