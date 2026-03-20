‘She Fed The League’: Caitlin Clark Set To Earn Raise From $78,066 To $530K Under WNBA’s New Collective Bargaining Agreement 

Nobody has fought harder than the fans for the WNBA’s new and improved Collective Bargaining Agreement. Caitlin Clark is considered the WNBA’s cash cow and under the new guidelines she’s expected to receive a massive raise from her current $78.066 salary, which will also set her up for a supermax deal ($1.4M) in 2028.

Caitlin Clark could see her WNBA salary jump to $530,000 from $78,000-plus in 2025 thanks to a new pending WNBA CBA provision that would fast-track players on rookie contracts to maximum and supermax salaries, per @alexaphilippou.



Clark could then sign a supermax deal worth $1.7… pic.twitter.com/ZrcTxMAU0y — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 20, 2026

Caitlin Clark Expected To Get New Salary Of $530K In 2026 Under New CBA

As Clark heads into her third season in the WNBA, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Clark is now primed to earn a cool $530,000 in 2026. With performance incentives Clark could see her pay balloon to $1.3M in 2027, followed by a supermax extension to $1.7 million in 2028.

“For example, Caitlin Clark — who made $78,066 in 2025 — is poised to see her salary jump to $530,000 in 2026, a source said. She could earn the projected max of $1.3 million in 2027 as a previous All-WNBA player. She could then sign for a $1.7 million supermax in 2028,” Philippou wrote this week.

For example, Caitlin Clark — who made $78,066 in 2025 — is poised to see her salary jump to $530,000 in 2026, a source said. She could earn the projected max of $1.3 million in 2027 as a previous All-WNBA player. She could then sign for a $1.7 million supermax in 2028 https://t.co/MWPQO1KrHv — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 20, 2026

Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract Provision Fastracks Higher WNBA Salaries

A new CBA provision called “EPIC” (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) will fast-track the ability for players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers & Aliyah Boston to make max + supermax salaries while on rookie-scale deals.

WNBA fans were all in on CC getting her paper, although most WNBA fans agree she deserves the super max of $1.4M now, as reports have surfaced that three-time MVP and WNBA champion A’ja Wilson will be the first to break that historic $1M barrier.

Fans React To Reports That CC’s Salary Will Jump 1,732% In 2026

“Well this answered one of the biggest questions I had, shout out to the WNBAPA, for looking back and taking care of the rookie contract classes as well. We are so back,” one user wrote on X. “She needs a bigger contract. She fed the league. I didn’t know about wnba before her,” one fan commented on X. “There isn’t a WNBA player who deserves the pay jump more than CC. Aja is second but there’s a solid gap based on contribution to the leagues popularity,” another tweeted. “She should be paid the absolute maximum. Without her the league would be dead,” a third fan bluntly stated. “Great, her salary should be tripled for the economic impact she brings,” said one fan unimpressed with Clark’s projected salary bump.

Clark Gets Compared To Tiger Woods As Endorsement Magnet

Caitlin even drew comparisons to Tiger Woods for her ability to generate money off the court while making a fraction of that actually playing the sport.

“She has so much in common with Tiger, making 10% of her income on the court (course) and 90% off it…,” said another fan. “$1.7 million is pocket change for Caitlin, with all of the endorsements that she has,” one fan boasted.

Is this true?

RELATED: ‘She’s Most Powerful, Not Caitlin Clark’: Coco Gauff’s $31M Bag In 2025 Makes Her Highest-Paid Female Athlete For Third Straight Year

Caitlin Clark Made $16.1M In Endorsements

While her $78K salary was considered well below her market value, Clark was among the highest paid women in sports in 2025, making a reported $16.1M in endorsements, appearances and deals. Clark is also in the midst of Caitlin Clark’s an eight-year deal worth $28 million Nike, which some suggest is already undervalued.

“She’s getting robbed by Nike too,” one fan said on X.

RELATED: ‘That 5 Percent Growth Was THE Caitlin Clark Effect’: A’ja Wilson Isn’t Hating But Caitlin Clark Obsession Threatens To ‘Erase’ Rich WNBA History

There are conflicting takes on which side won the WNBA’s new CBA, but with salary jumps of over 1000 percent on the horizon, it’s safe to say that players such as Caitlin Clark are getting paid like never before to dribble the rock in the world’s premier women’s league.