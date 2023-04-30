Antonio Brown Tweets Pic Of Himself In A Baltimore Ravens Uniform. Did The Flock Sign Him Or Does He Have A New Trolling Target?

Not even two months ago former NFL receiver Antonio Brown announced his retirement from football. Since then he’s been in the news for a handful of other things, including failed child support payments and even being mistakenly booted off the field of the Albany Empire, an arena league that he owns. And of course he’s been the mercurial and always entertaining “AB.”

Known for his strange and out of left field tweets, Brown has always raised a few eyebrows when he post something on social media. But what the former talented pass catcher recently tweeted caused a stir in the social media world.

The former Central Michigan Chippewas star tweeted this:

“Excited to return to the NFL this year.”

He even posted it with himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform.

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

Strange, to say the least, when the Ravens haven’t mentioned anything concerning Brown possibly joining them.

Ravens Are Pretty Set At WR

For a team that’s struggled to put playmakers around quarterback Lamar Jackson in the past. That doesn’t seem to be the case this year, as the team has signed Jackson to an NFL-record five-year, $260 million contract with $185 million guaranteed. The deal in effect makes Jackson the highest paid player in the league at an average salary of $52 million per season. This after some tense moments where Jackson even requested a trade prior to the team slapping the non-exclusive franchise tag on him in order to protect their investment.

The team also signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to a one-year, $18 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. They also signed free agent wideout Nelson Agholor, a savvy veteran who’s capable of playing all three receiver positions. They didn’t stop there, as they then added speedy Boston College receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. That trio will team with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman. Which means the Ravens have no need for Brown, and definitely not his antics.

Antonio Brown showing up at the Ravens practice field pic.twitter.com/7tO6kzJ0n2 — HOT TAKES ANA (free agency WE MOVE) (@FootballGirlAna) April 28, 2023

Brown Was Linked To Team In 2020

During the 2020 season, Brown attended workouts with Jackson and Brown’s cousin, Marques “Hollywood” Brown, who at the time was a member of the Ravens. Following those workouts, Jackson lobbied for the Ravens to sign Brown, telling reporters this:

“He’a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football,” Jackson said of Brown at that time, the Baltimore Sun reported. “I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

The Ravens opted against adding Brown, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helping them hoist the Lombardi Trophy that season. The next season he infamously undressed and left the field during the game in the team’s regular season finale at the New York Jets. That’s the last time AB saw a football field, and it’s highly plausible he won’t play another down in his NFL career.

More news from our partners:

Five Adults Charged In Middle School Basketball Game Brawl That Preceded Death Of 60-Year-Old Participant

‘Women Act Too Prideful’: Woman’s Hilarious Voice Note Begging Her Boyfriend for Another Chance Spurs Twitter Discussion About Accountability In Relationships

Company Dupes Investors Into False Deal That Promised to Bring In $97B and the Endorsement of LeBron James