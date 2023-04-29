Lamar Jackson Finally Got The Big Bag To Become Baltimore’s Franchise QB, So Did He Start An Agent-Free Athletic Revolution?

What seemed like it would never happen came to a sudden change on Thursday as the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson finally reached agreement on a new contract. After roughly 26 months of negotiations to no avail, the 2019 unanimous MVP and the team that chose him with the last pick of the first round of the 2018 NFL draft reached an agreement in principle.

The deal is for five years, $260 million, with $185 milion guaranteed, making Jackson the new highest-paid player in the NFL at $52M per season. Jackson’s deal also comes just days after the Philadelphia Eagles and signal-caller Jalen Hurts came to terms on a new deal.

In March this reunion didn’t seem possible, with Jackson even requesting a trade. Reports that Jackson’s lack of representation was hurting his chances of securing the bag were plentiful. However, by Thursday of this week the two sides disregarded the past and buried the hatchet. In the end the Ravens get their best player by miles to re-sign, and a commitment of five years.

BREAKING: Ravens, Lamar Jackson agree to terms on contract extension. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/986WnipDYK — NFL (@NFL) April 27, 2023

Jackson Video Tells It All

Following the agreement by the two sides, Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, posted a video of himself sharing the good news.

“You know, for the last few months, there’s been a lot of he said, she said,” Jackson said via video. “A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to light up M&T Bank Stadium for the next five years, man. Let’s get it.”

The deal comes just hours before the 2023 NFL draft, where the Ravens chose speedy wideout Zay Flowers of Boston College, adding to the upgraded weaponry at Jackson’s disposal for the 2023 season. The team also added wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholar. Team brass is saying OK, Lamar, you have your money and much better players around you, the onus falls on you to change the postseason narrative, while even tightening up in season as well.

LAMAR JACKSON HAS AGREED TO 5 YEAR DEAL WITH THE BALTIMORE RAVENS!!!! B-MORE IS LIT!!!! pic.twitter.com/y89tjb5DxH — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 27, 2023

GM Eric DeCosta Played Hardball But Eventually Gave In

For the longest it looked as if Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was gonna stick to his guns and not give the deal he’d been seeking. That was until the Eagles blessed Hurts, who earned every penny of it, with a new deal. The pressure from that deal shifted to EDC and the Ravens, and a new NFL record deal was birthed.

He told reporters this Thursday night following the first round of the draft.

“I think it’s just one of those things,” DeCosta said. “Sometimes you just need time. These things develop. As I said, I think I’ve said it a few times, sometimes these things can happen in two weeks and sometimes it takes two years. This was on that scale.”

EDC also mentioned while the team’s love and appreciation for Jackson has never waivered, at the end of the day it’s just business.

Now Ravens fans are breathing a sigh of relief with Jackson back in the fold.

