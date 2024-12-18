“When I Get Out, I’m Coming For You. … We Going To Have Kids” | Angel Reese Reveals Creepy Story About Getting Love Letters In Mail From Hardened Criminals

Angel Reese has established her own celebrity lane, rising to fame and worldwide notoriety as a WNBA star for the Chicago Sky and burgeoning brand, particularly within the urban community.

She has millions of fans, and while Caitlin Clark is often pushed to the forefront when discussing influential rookies of the vaunted 2024 draft class and has golfers who wouldn’t otherwise watch women’s basketball fawning over her appearance at an LPGA event, Reese has her own unique fan base as well.

Angel Reese Has Fans In Prison: Love Letters Delivered To Her Home While at LSU

In a recent episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, the 22-year-old revealed that she used to receive love letters from men in prison.

“When I was in college, somehow, some way, these men in jail used to send letters, like love letters,” she said. “Somehow one of them got my address — my mom’s address. My mom had to do all that and call the police and all that.”



Angel Reese says she was getting creepy love letters sent to her house by prison inmates during her time at LSU. (Getty Images)

Reese revealed the content of the letters and they were pretty vivid and creepy.

“I swear, he talking about, ‘When I get out, I’m coming for you. I’m gonna be with you. We going to have kids,'” she continued. “Sir, take a timeout… People are crazy.”

Angel Reese Has A Growing Fan Base & Is Becoming A Gen Z Cultural Icon

Reese, who has blossomed as a sex symbol of sorts and fashionista looks back on the situation and smiles but at the time, as her star power was growing and social media was all over her movements as Caitlin Clark’s No. 1 enemy, it had to be a moment of clarity for Reese and her mom. Her celebrity had reached a point where a criminal found out where she lived and made communications with her at that residence.

After that incident, Reese has been more aware of her expanding fan base and the potential of encountering fanatics. She’s definitely harder to reach these days, as she’s always on the move or tucked away in her $96K per year apartment.

Angel Reese Is Recovered From Wrist Surgery Ready For Unrivaled League Debut

In the meantime, Reese is currently healed from the wrist surgery that cut her sensational rookie season short and preparing to ball in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League in January.

While Clark won’t be participating in the women’s league that was started by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, another of the WNBA’s transcending rookies threw her hat into the mix for the 2026 season.

Cameron Brink To Join Unrivaled League In 2026

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink signed with Unrivaled and will slot into the wild-card spot the Lunar Owls had on their six-player squad. She’s still rehabbing a gruesome ACL tear that cut her rookie season short, but when she’s ready to return her star power and social media presence will give the league another boost.

With Reese in the fold, however, the stars will be coming out. She’s also still single and says she’s focused on her relationship with God.

Reese’s explosive popularity on social media and her constant appearances at all of the elite events, most recently her trip to Dubai for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where she rubbed elbows with actor Terry crews and got the ultimate co-sign from Taraji P. Henson, have put her on another level. She is committed to her content and always provides everything from eye candy to podcast tea to videos of herself working out and improving her game for this upcoming WNBA season.

She has girls and women and boys and men as fans. They are from all over the country and connected to the same culture. Bus drivers to NBA stars, barbers to ballerinas, they all know Angel Reese.

So do the brothers in the cellblocks, in the yard putting up shots and, on the internet, viewing the same content everyone else is. She’s definitely the most popular WNBA player among NBA players and major rappers. She can twerk with Megan Thee Stallion at Coachella, while representing Reebok, Mercedez-Benz and Reese’s Pieces. It’s not a stretch to say she has it locked from the streets to the boardroom to the runways.