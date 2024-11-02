‘If Someone Lies In Front Of Millions Of People How Can You Ever Trust What They Say?’: Tory Lanez Rep Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion, Who Was Seen Grinding On Angel Reese At Halloween Party

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is once again in the news. The “Hot Girl Summer” femcee is a hot topic following some revelations she made on her “In Her Words” documentary which is being featured on Prime Video.



Megan Thee Stallion Admits To Lying About Relationship With Tory Lanez

There the rapper affectionately known as Tina Snow mentioned that she lied to Gayle King about the extent of her relationship with rapper Tory Lanez during a 2022 interview.

In the interview, Megan was adamant that she never had sexual relations with Lanez who at the time was on trial for shooting her in the foot.







WNBA player Angel Reese grinds on femcee Megan Thee Stallion at a Halloween party. Meg admits she lied about getting smashed by Tory Lanez who is currently incarcerated for allegedly shooting Meg in the foot. (Getty Image/Instagram)

Lanez, who has since been sentenced after being found guilty is currently serving 10 years in a California state prison.



During the documentary Megan seemingly had no problem revealing that she lied to King and sounded as if she could not care less what anyone thinks. That didn’t sit well with Lanez’s spokesman Ceasar McDowell, who questions the rapper’s honesty.

Tory Lanez’s legal team responds to Megan Thee Stallion admitting to lying about her and Tory having sex.



“The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/xANgMnkZNM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 31, 2024

Ceasar McDowell Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion

In an interview with TMZ this week, McDowell had this to say about Megan’s big reveal:

“The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of a million people, how can you trust what they say any other time.”

McDowell is taking a stab at Megan’s testimony that ultimately got Lanez the 10-year sentence.

Megan Thee Stallion with Angel Reese & Dreezy at her Hottieween party in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4znzb7CjMD — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) November 1, 2024

Megan Seen Dancing With Angel Reese On Halloween

As the documentary took center stage, the Houston femcee was seen dancing at a Halloween party in Chicago with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, with whom Megan’s become really close. The dance was pretty provocative, with Reese grinding on Megan as they celebrated ghost and goblin day.

Reese herself has had an interesting offseason where she’s been chastised for wearing outfits that leave nothing to the imagination.



The issue with it is she’s gotten upset when it’s become a topic of discussion. WNBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie took it upon herself to credit Reese for covering up during her appearance at last month’s Victoria Secret Fashion Show, calling her “Sophisticated Barbie.”

Folks Think Angel Reese Should Be Working On Her Game

Instead of constantly making appearances, social media has reiterated over and over that they believe Reese, who led the WNBA in rebounding her rookie season while also being named an All-Star, should be working on her game.



Related: “Uncle Shay Is Cringy For Saying He Wants To “Stretch Out” Megan Thee Stallion, But Is He Within Bounds As A Podcaster?”

While she’s known for her rebounding prowess (13.1) per game, Reese’s offensive game leaves a lot to be desired. Heading into her second season she’ll be looked upon to score more and become more of an offensive threat.