What Do I Look Like, Zion Williamson? | Ant-Man Drops A PSA: No Woman Will Get Between Him And His Money

Anthony Edwards just secured a major bag, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rising star deserves every penny of it.

But after securing that bag, he made sure all of the clout-chasing groupie women know that they will not be accessing any of it. In light of the Zion Williamson extortion plot by one Moriah Mills, what Ant Man said is very relevant.

The young Minnesota Timberwolves star recently signed a five-year, $260 million max extension with the franchise that took him with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Needless to say, that’s a lot of money for a 21-year-old. In the past, we’ve seen a lot of young athletes get overwhelmed by this money, and when it comes to some women, money is an aphrodisiac.

Edwards Would Be A Good Mark For Groupies

A lot of women would be looking at Edwards as a huge payday with a floating dollar sign over his head, but Ant-Man is getting ahead of the leeches and recently dropped a video addressing the would-be females that would attempt to befriend him or attract him in order to be spoiled by his riches.

Alongside his girlfriend and his dog, he declared that no one else will be using him for money.

“All you females that think they finna come up off a n—-a from signing a contract, she the only one,” Edwards announced via Instagram.



"She the only one."



Anthony Edwards has a message to the females trying come up off his new $260 million max extension deal with the Timberwolves 😅



Ant-Man Shuts Down Potential Groupies Via Instagram

While jokingly shying the camera away from his girlfriend lying in bed beside him, he closed the camera in on his dog before stating that she would be the only one coming up off of Edwards.

While it was all fun and games with the always-comical Anthony Edwards, there should be a serious note taken in that video, especially given all the athletes who have fallen victim to women and men trying to take advantage of their celebrity power and their bank accounts for their own personal gain.

There’s also the story of Brittany Renner and PJ Washington and the turmoil they endured through the media’s eye over paternity rights.



But another more recent turnover in an athlete relationship gone wrong is the past marriage between Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, who is now due half of Scottie’s NBA retirement fund as a part of their divorce settlement.



Since everything lives on social media now, Edwards has seen how not behaving responsibly and letting your guard down could be costly.

While Edwards is letting future pursuers know where he stands, his maturity is a good sign that Minnesota seems to have found the face of their franchise, a role that Karl-Anthony Towns could not fill.

Ant-Man averaged 24.6 ppg on 45 percent shooting from the field, and he only seems to be getting better. He’s also learning from others’ mistakes to prevent them from happening to him. Maybe Zion needs to hear this.