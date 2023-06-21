Larsa Pippen Reportedly Wins Half of Scottie’s Chicago Bulls Retirement, Possibly Explaining His Recent Bitterness Toward Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen is considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever put on a Chicago Bulls uniform. He and Michael Jordan are widely considered as the greatest duo in NBA history. The two won six championships together but their relationship seems nonexistent since the release of the “The Last Dance” documentary in 2020. Pippen didn’t like how Jordan portrayed him as being “soft” in the documentary and proceeded to discredit Jordan’s greatness.

Now Marcus Jordan and Scottie’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen are dating. Larsa recently was awarded half of Scottie’s retirement fund from the Chicago Bulls, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. Larsa dating one of Michael’s sons coupled with his recent shots at him in interviews, could be the reason why Scottie is seemingly bitter as of late.

(Left) Larsa Pippen at a movie premiere in Los Angeles. (Right) Scottie Pippen sitting courtside at a Lakers game. (Photos: Getty Images)

She Got Half

The Blast report details the implementation of the ruling. A order was put in place to specify the rights of Larsa since the couple officially split on Nov. 3, 2016. The got married in 1997 and stayed together until 2016. They share four children together as well.

The Los Angeles County Court awarded Larsa half of all account balances as of the plan’s valuation amount closest to the date of their separation, according to multiple reports. In simplest terms, she will receive half of the money accrued in the bank account from 1997 to 2016.

The court order also states that she is entitled to the full amount of money regardless of what is currently in the account.

The order read, “To the extent, there are no assets in his account sufficient to satisfy the assignment benefit on the date a separate account is established for (Larsa), the order should be interpreted as an award of 100% of (Scottie’s) vested account balance.”

He is also ordered to pay her a cash lump sum that is to be distributed into her own bank account “as soon as administratively possible following the approval of this order.” A judge signed the order on June 16.

According to reports, this is normal in California for couples to split their retirements after they separate unless there is a prenuptial agreement, which the two did not have. Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021.

Ugly Endings

This is not the first ugly ending Scottie’s endured while being a star athlete. In 1998, the Bulls organization broke their team apart after winning six NBA championships in eight years. Michael retired for a second time in his career, head coach Phil Jackson was hired by the Lakers a year later, Dennis Rodman was released, and Scottie was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. They never got a chance to win a seventh title, and they blame the Bulls’ front office.

Now, Scottie is dealing with the aftermath of his divorce being displayed over the media and his ex-wife dating his teammate’s son. Of course, Scottie will never admit it but many have speculated that all these things made him bitter.

In November 2021, Scottie wrote in his memoir “Unguarded” that Michael glossed over NBA history to glorify himself.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Recently, Scottie said that Michael was a ‘horrible player’ before he arrived and they started winning. Hopefully, the former teammates can eventually sit down to hash out their differences.