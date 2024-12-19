Tristan Thompson Takes Out $1M Loan On $12.5M Hidden Hills Mansion Close To Khloé To Settle $224K Child Support Debt With Jordan Craig

Khloé Kardashian says her dating life has been rather dormant as she tries to recover from the years of cheating and drama with her children’s father. She isn’t on the scene as much and she’s been more locked into motherhood rather than portraying the role of billion-dollar vixen.

Thompson is still playing ball for a surging Cleveland Cavs team, a veteran’s role and locker room presence as he averages just 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. His appetite for the big moment might have waned at 33 with 13 years under his belt, but his lifestyle is still similar to when he was putting Khloé through what many perceived as “hell.”

Tristan Pays $224K Back Child Support For Son Prince With Jordan Craig

Tritstan has made over $130M throughout his career and he needs every cent of it, as he recently settled his debts with one of his other children’s mothers, Jordan Craig, before taking out a $1 million loan on his Los Angeles home.

Thompson, who has two kids with Khloé (daughter True born in 2018 and son, Tatum born in 2022) reportedly owed $224,000 in back child support payments in 2023 for his 8-year-old son, Prince.

Tristan Thompson owed Jordan Craig $224K in back child support for son Prince. (Instagram/Jordan Craig)

Tristan has finally cut the check, putting an end to some litigation that could have gotten even nastier. With Cleveland boasting an NBA-best 23-4 record and talking championship, Thompson will eventually be thrust into some key situations, where his championship experience will be heavily relied on.

A filing obtained by sources from the Los Angeles Recorder’s Office lists Tristan as a judgment debtor and Jordan as a judgment creditor. The ‘release’ document states that “all matured installments” have been satisfied as of August 1, 2024.

It states the judgment was initially ordered in 2019 and lists Thompson’s address as the new $12.5M mansion he purchased in Hidden Hill, near his ex-Khloe’.

Tristan Thompson has settled his paternity suit issues and took out a $1M loan on his $12.5M mansion. (Instagram/Hollywood Unlocked)

Official court documents for the child support battle have been sealed, but it was previously reported Tristan began defaulting on child support payments in November 2022.

Thompson has played 12 seasons for six teams, most notably the Cavaliers and Celtics. He’s always been able to contribute with his size and versatility, averaging 8.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 779 regular-season games.

Why Did Jordan Craig Take Tristan Thompson To Family Court?

Reportedly, Thompson was only paying half of the $40,000 per month that was agreed upon in court in 2019. Jordan alleged he made only partial payments of $14,500 from February to August 2023, with his highest payment being $29,000.

Craig claimed in court documents obtained by various outlets that Thompson owed around $224,000 and asked the court to withhold his monthly salary until the debt was paid.

Jordan is definitely pocket watching Tristan, who re-signed with the Cavs in September, claiming in her filings, “It is my belief that Tristan signed a ‘veteran’s minimum’ contract with the Cavaliers that pays him $2.7 million per year.

“The $80,000 request is certainly less than half of his monthly salary.”

In any event, the debt appears to be settled, but new documents show he has taken out a $1 million mortgage loan on his latest property. According to The U.S Sun, the loan is with Vig Private Lending Inc. and Tristan has until October 2025 to pay it back.

Tristan snatched up that palatial six-bedroom $12.5 million home in Calabasas under a trust in December 2022, close to Khloé and the kids, a year after the couple officially called it quits in June 2021.

The luxury home comes with a home theater, a private gym room, a refrigerated wine cellar, and a spacious five-car garage, private pool and spa, a covered patio, and the mandatory half-basketball court.

Tristan Thompson Has Other Child Support Payments With Maralee Nichols

The NBA vet also pays $9,500 per month in child support for his 3-year-old son Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols. He fought tooth and nail until his backlog of child support in that instance and proof of paternity forced him to start cutting checks.

Thompson was mandated to settle $57,916 in overdue payments to Nichols covering the period from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024.The legal battle between Nichols, 32, and Thompson began with a paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols in June 2021.

According to In Touch Weekly, “Nichols, who gave birth to the child on December 2, 2021, claimed in a lawsuit that they conceived during the NBA star’s 30th birthday celebrations, during which he was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.”

After many denials from Thompson, a paternity test confirmed that Theo is indeed his son. In a public statement, Thompson admitted, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son… I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

What Happened Between Khloé and Tristan?

Khloe’ and Tristan first linked in 2016 after attending a party in Miami together, had two babies and plenty of heartache over the next five years as Tristan was repeatedly caught cheating.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian share two kids together. (Getty Images)

He also issued an apology to Kardashian, 39, for the repeated infidelities and public embarrassment, saying: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

They split after it was revealed that he kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but the former couple nonetheless subsequently had the second child by surrogate.