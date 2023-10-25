Top Five Rookies Heading Into 2023-24 NBA Season | Victor Wembanyama Leads The Pack; Is Portland’s Scoot Henderson Russell Westbrook 2.0?

The NBA season got underway on Tuesday night as the Denver Nuggets raised their first championship banner and then went out and beat the Los Angeles Lakers. While those two teams are heavy on the veterans, here are some of the top rookies to take the hardwood to begin the season.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, C/F

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman, who’s considered a generational talent, looked lost at times in NBA Summer League, which was to be expected.

He was much better in the preseason, showing his unique skill set that makes him arguably the most intriguing NBA prospect ever. As he learns the nuances of the NBA game with legendary coach Gregg Popovich at the helm, and the likes of Spurs legends Tim Duncan and David Robinson as mentors, it’s hard to imagine Wemby not being a star.

In his Monday presser, Pop said Wemby is ready.

“Victor has been through this. There has been a lot of hype around him for a long time, and he doesn’t let it affect him. He is very mature. He is very emotionally strong. His priorities are in order. He is very professional already, so he’ll just come and play.”



Chet Holmgren, Thunder, C/F

The 2022 No. 2 overall pick, who missed all of last season with a lisfranc foot injury, is ready to prove he was worthy of the second overall pick. Much like Wemby, Holmgren is considered a unicorn, a seven-footer possessing a futuristic, unique skill set.

Holmgren, who was considered an elite shot-blocker during his one year at Gonzaga, also shot 40 percent from three during his lone season in Spokane.

This preseason Holmgren showcased a lot of those skills, and now he is set for his first season forming a young core led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and others.





Scoot Henderson, Blazers, PG

The Damian Lillard era came to an end recently with the perennial All-Star being dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team drafted Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick with the belief he’d be their future lead guard.

The time is now.

While Scoot doesn’t possess the offensive arsenal of a Dame Lillard, he has some serious skills. In fact, Blazers assistant Scott Brooks, who coached Russell Westbrook, likens the dynamic Scoot to RW3.

In an interview with Andscape Brooks said:

“Westbrook 2.0. A lot of similarities. They’re both extremely smart, tough, competitive and determined. Their will to prepare is just as great as their will to win.”



Brandon Miller, Hornets, F

The former Alabama standout was dynamite in his one college season.

The 6-foot-9 wing has drawn comparisons to his favorite player, Paul George. In Charlotte he’ll be asked to provide wing scoring and defense alongside star guard and 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Bell and sharpshooter Terry Rozier. Having longtime veterans like George and Gordon Hayward as mentors should also help in Miller’s development.



Amen Thompson, Rockets, PG

The Rockets have a new coach in Ime Udoka, and they signed veteran and former NBA champion Fred Vanvleet to lead their backcourt.

So where does Thompson fit in?

One thing about Udoka is he wants length and size on the floor for defensive purposes, so Thompson, who’s eventually supposed to assume the point guard mantle, will have his chance to make an impact in various ways, and likely in some three-guard lineups with Vanvleet and star Jalen Green. You can’t teach Thompson’s size — 6 feet 7 — and instincts, and that should net him some serious opportunities in H-Town.