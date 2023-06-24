“The True 1st Round Draft Pick” | Social Media Gushes Over Victor Wembanyama’s Sister As She Stole His Spotlight On NBA Draft Night

Mobile how long you been working today D’Wall yeah be frustrated I was they open at 12 o’clock we can close Victor Wembanyama is officially a member of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs took the 7-foot-5 French phenom with the first pick in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday night, but social media forgot he existed after seeing his sister.

(Left) Victor Wembanyama and his two siblings posing for a picture ahead of the NBA draft. (Right) Eve Wembanyama smiling during an interview with ESPN. (Photos: @eve_wemba/ Instagram screenshot, @producer_rob/ Twitter screenshot)

His sister unintentionally entered herself in the category with Savannah James, Sonya Curry, and Ayesha Curry as one of the best looking women to grace the NBA sidelines next season. Wembanyama got a chance to sit down with ESPN’s Monica McNutt for a quick interview after he was selected and had his family tag along. His sister immediately started trending when the world got a chance to capture her beauty for the first time.

Who Is The Mystery Lady?

Eve Wembanyama is an athlete in her own right. The 21-year-old is a hooper like her brother and plays for the 3-on-3 French national team. She also is part of the Monaco basketball team that plays in the Women’s European Basketball League.

She averaged 6.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. They finished with 9-13 record. The 6-foot-1 forward has played in the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship, FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers and for the LDLC ASVEL Feminine club of the EuroLeague Women League in 2020.

Eve had social media buzzing so much that it grew her followers on Instagram from 14,000 to over 22,000. She documented the family’s trip to from France to Barclays Arena in Brooklyn.

The family capped their night off with an emotional interview.

“It’s amazing,” Eve said when asked about seeing her brother being drafted first overall. “We’re all so proud. We’re very happy for family, friends, for everything and basketball.”

New Look

Hopefully, somebody showed Charles Barkley some of the reactions from social media so he finally can stop peddling this myth of San Antonio not having beautiful women. Barkley constantly takes jabs at the city’s women by saying they are fat because they always eat churros.

Eve could possibly provide a new view for Barkley about women in San Antonio because social media surely believes she is a breath of fresh air.

“Victor Wembanyama’s sister is the true 1st round draft pick,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person asked, “Can we hear more from Victor Wembanyama’s sister, please?”

Victor Wembanyama’s sister oh my God pic.twitter.com/MRKancVnEX — Reggie Saxx (@ReggiSaxx) June 23, 2023

NBA Twitter after seeing Victor Wembanyama's sister pic.twitter.com/mk6rEC3ITo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 23, 2023

She was even compared to the Genevieve character in the movie “Rush Hour 3,” portrayed by French actress Noémie Lenoir.

Victor Wembanyama sister look like the chick from Rush Hour 3 pic.twitter.com/KkxtjY922t — 👑 🇳🇬Chris (@OGLeveledUp) June 23, 2023

Eve and her brothers are officially in the spotlight of the NBA. Hopefully, it remains for good reasons and not bad ones.