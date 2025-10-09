‘Stat-Padding So Ignorant Folks Think That’s Going To Make Him…Over Jordan’: Lebron’s Hennessey Ad Hasn’t Changed Stephen A. Smith’s GOAT ‘Decision’

Stephen A. Smith has been venturing into the world of politics with his new podcast “Straight Shooter” on Sirius XM, but when he needs to make sure that his sports debate skills and ability to incite a riot with his takes is still in tact, he goes to the old playbook: Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate.

Stephen A. Smith Eviscerates LeBron James’s Legacy On His Podcast

Smith’s insistance that despite LeBron owning the NBA record books, MJ is still the GOAT, has cuased tension in the talking head’s relationship with King James and his family. With all of the tumultous history between Smith, Bron and Klutch Sports as a company, Smith continues to stand by his basketball take. On a recent episode of his “Stephen A. Smith” podcast, the former journalist reaffirmed that no matter how long LeBron James plays or what he statistically accomplishes, he will never surpass MJ.

“He’s going to be 41, he’s in his 23rd year, stat-padding his way to make ignorant folks out there think that’s going to make him the GOAT over Jordan – not realizing that most of the stuff it took him 20+years to do, Jordan did in 13,” Smith said. “We gonna look at all of that stuff and thats fine. Everyone is entitles to their opinion. Im telling you where the hell I stand.”

Social Media Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Calling LeBron A “Stat-Padder”

Of course, Stephen A. Smith’s anti-Lebron rant set off a waterfall of emotions and responses from the basketball world. GOAT debates are an easy way to gather engagement. In fact, you could say that the LeBron vs. Jordan debate has been the main catalyst for the explosion of Sports Debate TV.

“His formula is simple but it works. Talk sh*t about the currently biggest name or team daily for clicks and views. Lebron and Cowboys. So many follows his formula too and it works lol Said one MJ fan: “I mean basketball is somewhat weird.. someone who stayed in one team winning 6 trophies in 13yrs is obviously be greater than someone who won 4 in 20yrs with several teams without debate but we only remember who is currently playing.” “Math is simple 13+ or 20+ of greatness. Ima go with 20,” said another LeBron supporter. “Reducing what Bron is doing at his age, to Statpadding is very stvpid and people paying and watching him do this should be ashamed of themselves. He’s not even analyzing the game, but intentionally badmouthing the career of one the greatest players the sports have seen,” complained one netizen, who doesn’t appear to be a fan of SAS’s attack on LBJ’s legacy. “Sure you can say that but it depends on how you look at it,” reasoned a fan. “Jordan would have destroyed his legacy if he played for 23 years. He wouldn’t even be comparable to LeBron if he had attempted. So it goes both ways.”

The comments section went crazy and fans immediately divided into pro-Bron and Pro-Jordan groups. The only thing they agreed on is that Stephen A. Smith is just stirring the pot. Takign shots at LeBron’s legacy every chance he gets because of their past history, which includes a face-to-face altercation over Smiths coverage of Bronny James, prior to a Lakers playoff game in 2024.

Fans Thought LeBron James Was Announcing Retirement

LeBron James continues to play chess while the rest of the hoops world plays checkers. The age and maturity and longevity that Stephen A. Smith uses as a negative allows Bron to stay in the spotlight. Hints that retirement might be in the near future could be a negative thing. The infamous “Decision” in July of 2010 — when a ringless Bron chose to go to Miami in free agency and form a Super Team with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade — is a controversial period in his life. However Bron took both of those talkign points and flipped it into an ad for Hennessey that was masterful.

James said that he had another “decision” to announce. The aging Lakers star teased that he would have something to say on Tuesday. Fans and media speculated that he would be announcing his retirment from the game at the end of the season.

It was a clever move by Bron with the NBA season about to kick off. It did tick a few people off on social media.

“If the decision the first time wasn’t bad enough, now we have the guy that calls himself the greatest ever doing a cheap money grab for @Hennessy what a donkey #LeBronJames,”

People are always going to have somethign to say about LeBron, especially the sports pundits, but he doesn’t seem to care. He will continue to do things his way in his 23rd season.