‘They Looked Like Aliens At First’: 11-Time Olympic Medalist Simone Biles Dishes On Breast Augmentation Surgery 

It’s no secret that U.S gymnast Simone Biles is one the greatest and most decorated American gymnast in history and arguably the most decorated and recognizable one of all time.

Biles Gets Breast Implants

After the noticeable change in her most recent appearance, Biles felt it was necessary to let her fans know that she did indeed go under the knife. Speaking with her more than 1.5 million TikTok followers earlier this month Biles talked about her surgery and what it was like.

The legendary Olympian even detailed what type of implant she received and why she chose that particular one.

“Y’all lied,” she said. “This s— hurts so bad. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my God. After my surgery, I was up at the movies, at the mall. I went shopping.’ Hell no! Your girl could not move by herself, so I did take the full two weeks, and I’m glad I did because my recovery was rough, not in the aspect of I had complications, but more so, the very first day, like (my husband) Jonathan (Owens) had to lift me up out of bed, like he had to physically lift me up out of bed and take me to the restroom.” “They were to my neck. I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor and was like, take them out, they need to be smaller, because they looked like aliens at first,” she said. “But now they’re perfect.” At the end of the video, Biles said she and her doctor discussed bigger implants but those “would not fit,” so she opted for the 310cc size. “They look really good,” she said, and her fans agreed.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to give their reaction to Biles’ new look, and for the most part the remarks were pleasant.

“Simone looks great! Her surgeon did her right,” one fan said.

“Black women are so beautiful,” another fan said.

“Damn she look good,” another fan quipped.

“Gosh, her glow up is crayzee,” another fan mentioned.

Seems Like JO Approves

Well, it seems as if her husband Jonathan Owens who she married in 2023 after roughly three years of dating approves of his new wife’s new look. Owens, who currently plays for the Chicago Bears is in his eighth NFL season and fourth team after going undrafted out of Missouri Western in 2018.

The couple have become a gameday staple at stadiums around the NFL with Biles showing up to games during his time in Green Bay and the “Windy City.”

Biles has said time and time again that she’s enjoying her “living her life as a woman and wife,” and she enjoys cheering her husband on albeit publicly via games or social media or privately in the confines of their home.

Olympic legend Simone Biles shows of her breast augmentation, and her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, approves. (Getty Images/Screenshot S.Biles)

In her illustrious career, Biles accumulated 11 medals (7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze) over three Olympic Games, solidifying her place in the sport. Dominant in both the floor exercise and vault, the 4-foot-8- and 105-pound Biles overwhelms opposing gymnasts with her smooth and effortless skill.

Following her dominant performance at the Paris Olympics, Biles told everyone she as taking break and while she wouldn’t rule out the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, she also said she might be there in a totally different capacity. In her current down time, Biles decided to alter her appearance, in what she says was a move to feel more comfortable and confident in her own body.